American Elevator Group Invests in Trenton Elevator Company

News provided by

American Elevator Group

06 Jun, 2023, 10:12 ET

TRENTON, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elevator Group ("AEG"), today confirmed their investment in Trenton Elevator Company ("Trenton" or "Trenton Elevator"), expanding AEG's representation throughout New Jersey, alongside Jersey Elevator and fellow AEG businesses Dura-Lift Elevator, Kencor Elevator and Pride & Service Elevator.

A family business incorporated in 1934 to serve central New Jersey, Trenton provides a variety of services including new installations of both commercial and home elevator solutions, maintenance, and repairs, specializing in the support of elevators of any type, size, or age.

Dennis Lotter, recently appointed President of Jersey Elevator, will be working closely with Trenton and welcomed their President James Loesch to AEG. "I am delighted to welcome James and his experienced team to American Elevator Group," said Lotter. "Together we will continue to broaden AEG's service offerings in the New Jersey elevator market."

AEG President Bryan Clairmont, commenting on behalf of the group, added: "Trenton Elevator is a well-respected and valuable addition to our portfolio, and this investment reaffirms our ongoing commitment to the expansion of our coverage nationwide."

About Trenton Elevator Company
Since 1934, Trenton Elevator Company has been a leader in commercial and residential elevator service, sales and installation. Based in the Trenton NJ metro area, Trenton Elevator Company serves all of central New Jersey. For more information on Trenton Elevator Company, visit www.trentonelevator.com

About American Elevator Group
Founded in 2020, American Elevator Group (AEG) is the largest independent elevator service provider in North America with more than 330 years of combined management experience in the elevator industry. The group consists of independent elevator companies that deliver local expertise and customer service across 21 states. Backed by significant resources in safety, finance, technology, marketing, and operations, the group is in a continuous state of growth. For more information on AEG, visit www.americanelevator.com

Media Contact:

Jennifer Avril
Warner PR
[email protected]
(917) 982-9012

SOURCE American Elevator Group

