American Energy - Permian Basin, LLC Announces Information For 2019 Third Quarter Operations And Name Change

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Energy – Permian Basin, LLC ("AEPB" or the "Company") today conducted a conference call to discuss Q3 2019 operations. Below is a link to the presentation and transcript from the call. In addition, the Company announced a name change to Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC.

https://sable.box.com/s/50wwij6skwrf34omsfc0114s68l05mt2

https://sable.box.com/s/ffuows882fgmpnci4t7pha7o4xfnk265

A replay will be available until December 18th, and can be accessed through the following:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Canada Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 10136906

About Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC:

Sable Permian Resources Finance, LLC is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Wolfcamp Shale play in the Southern Midland Basin within the Permian Basin of West Texas.

SOURCE American Energy - Permian Basin, LLC