American Energy + AI Effort to Provide Near-Term Path to Power AI Growth

Cabinet officials and leaders from energy, tech, finance, and policy outline concrete steps to add firm power for AI-scale demand

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hamm Institute for American Energy's American Energy + AI Initiative, along with the National Center of Energy Analytics and the CGCN Group's American Energy + AI Coalition, today announced the outcomes of the American Energy + AI DC Summit.

The working session brought together U.S. cabinet officials, senior industry executives, investors and policy experts to examine how the United States can add enough firm power, on near-term timelines, to meet rapidly rising AI-driven demand. The event was held at GE Vernova's Washington, D.C. office.

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Kate MacGregor provided a briefing on current efforts and remaining gaps.

They participated in the discussion as part of the administration's focus on modernizing federal tools at the Department of Energy and Department of the Interior to support increased power production, transmission buildout, and smarter use of federal lands and emergency authorities.

Through its American Energy + AI Initiative, the Hamm Institute has spent the past year commissioning new research on how to power AI with firm energy, translating that work into policy-ready insights, and hosting working sessions from Oklahoma City to Palo Alto to bring industry, policymakers and investors into alignment around near-term solutions.

"America's ability to lead in AI will depend on whether we can build enough firm power, fast. The Hamm Institute's American Energy + AI Initiative exists to turn convenings like the Summit into steel in the ground, projects underway, and a clear research-backed roadmap that industry and policymakers can use," said Ann Bluntzer Pullin, PhD, executive director of the Hamm Institute for American Energy.

As the non-political partner, the Hamm Institute is leading the convening. In contrast, the American Energy + AI Coalition, led by CGCN, is focused on the policy, legislative and regulatory roadmap required to translate those findings.

"This was yet another productive session by the leaders of the Hamm Institute. Through extensive outreach and dialogue, they are developing concrete, meaningful policy reforms to help advance the power and AI goals shared by the electricity and technology sectors, as well as the Trump administration," said Mike Catanzaro, CEO of CGCN Group and executive director of the American Energy + AI Coalition. "Many thanks to Secretary Wright and Deputy Secretary MacGregor for their participation today and their effective leadership on this critically important issue for the nation."

The Hamm Institute for American Energy commissioned a new study from Mark P. Mills, executive director of the National Center for Energy Analytics and distinguished fellow at the Hamm Institute, titled The Rise of AI: A Reality Check on Energy and Economic Impacts . The report analyzes how surging AI deployment is reshaping U.S. electricity demand and the broader economy and outlines the scale of new firm power required for America to stay competitive. Mills, who testified on AI and data centers before the House Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs in April 2025, shared key implications for policymakers during the Summit.

"Forecasters, pundits, and policymakers have all been surprised, even shocked, by the magnitude and speed of electricity demand emerging to power AI and the hundreds of billions of dollars of data centers under construction and planned," said Mills. "The economic and strategic importance of the AI race sidelines the idea of an energy transition and highlights the old 'all-of-the-above' approach, especially the immediate needs for more natural gas."

The Rise of AI is the first paper in a series of reports and forecasts to be produced between the two organizations.

GE Vernova hosted the Summit as part of its work to support customers across power generation, grid, and nuclear as they respond to surging demand from AI, data centers, and advanced manufacturing.

"AI has tremendous opportunity to drive economic growth, and it all starts with energy," said GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik. "Behind every data center is critical demand for reliable and affordable power. The countries that build resilient, modern energy systems will define the next wave of global competitiveness. We are excited about the opportunity to help our customers and appreciate the Hamm Institute leading this work with research and convenings along with the partnership of Secretaries Burgum and Wright as the Administration works to develop smart energy and innovation policies to shape the future."

About the Hamm Institute for American Energy

The Hamm Institute for American Energy at Oklahoma State University is a national hub for research, workforce development, and policy innovation focused on American energy security. Through its American Energy + AI Initiative, the Institute is working with partners across industry, government, and academia to ensure the United States can power the AI era with abundant, reliable, and affordable energy. Learn more at hamminstitute.org.

About the American Energy + AI (AEAI) Coalition

The American Energy + AI (AEAI) Coalition is a diverse and integrated group of the major stakeholders in the digital technology and electricity sectors. Its purpose is to address the most pressing policy challenge of our time: enabling the rapid build-out of the nation's electricity grid to meet growing demand from artificial intelligence (AI), data centers, and other sources.

About CGCN

CGCN is a fully integrated advocacy, policy analysis, strategic communications, and campaign management firm that specializes in helping corporations, nonprofits, and trade associations navigate complex legislative and regulatory issues. Lean more at CGCN.com

About the National Center for Energy Analytics (NCEA)

The National Center for Energy Analytics is a think tank devoted to data-driven analyses of policies, plans, and technologies surrounding the supply and use of energy essential for human flourishing. Through objective analyses of energy policies and their implications, NCEA aims to inform policymakers, industry leaders, and the public on critical energy issues.

