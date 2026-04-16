American Energy LNG Carrier Transports More than 500 Million Gallons to Puerto Rico in First Year

Key Facts:

American Energy is the first U.S.-flagged LNG carrier dedicated to Puerto Rico, reaching one year of uninterrupted operations in March 2026.

Since March 2025, the vessel has delivered more than 549 million gallons of U.S.-sourced LNG to Puerto Rico, enough to power about 1.2 million homes annually and reduce emissions by nearly 30% compared to diesel.

American Energy supports Puerto Rico's energy infrastructure and maritime workforce, delivering LNG to the EcoEléctrica facility in Peñuelas and employing 90 U.S. mariners in its first year, nearly 20% from Puerto Rico.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowley marked one year of operations of American Energy, the first U.S.-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier dedicated to serving Puerto Rico. This milestone highlights the company's commitment to reliably providing LNG supply to support the island's energy resilience.

Crowley LNG carrier, American Energy, docked at EcoElectrica facility in Peñuelas, Puerto Rico.

"I want to congratulate Crowley on achieving this milestone, marking the first anniversary of LNG deliveries to Puerto Rico by the vessel American Energy, a US-flagged service dedicated to supplying our power needs," said Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón of Puerto Rico. "Crowley's efforts help to strengthen our energy sector's resiliency and to support jobs and investment in a partnership to ensure safe, affordable electricity for our people. We will always support such initiatives that advance Puerto Rico's energy security and economic growth."

Since its first delivery in March 2025, American Energy has transported more than 2 million cubic meters (approximately 549 million gallons) of U.S.-sourced LNG to Puerto Rico, providing enough energy to power about 1.2 million homes on the island for a year. The delivered volume also represents a reduction of carbon emissions by nearly 30% compared to diesel.

"Reaching one year of uninterrupted service with American Energy represents more than a performance milestone; it represents dependable access to energy for Puerto Rico," said Jackie Gonsalez, vice president of advanced energy for Crowley. "Over the past year, this vessel has helped provide the consistent, secure transportation of LNG that families, business and communities rely on every day. That reliability supports economic activity, essential services and greater energy confidence across the island."

In addition to contributing to Puerto Rico's energy resilience, American Energy has played a role in strengthening the U.S. mariner workforce over the past year. The vessel has employed 90 U.S. mariners, including 16 cadets and apprentices, with nearly 20% from Puerto Rico, helping to expand maritime career pathways and support the island's skilled workforce.

American Energy builds on Crowley's more than 70–year commitment to Puerto Rico and its long–standing role in supporting the island's energy and logistics needs. Through a multiyear partnership with global energy company Naturgy, the vessel delivers LNG to the EcoEléctrica power generation facility in Peñuelas, helping provide a steady supply of energy that supports homes, businesses and critical infrastructure.

Alongside its LNG carrier operations, Crowley operates a full–service cargo terminal in San Juan, supporting container ships and roll–on/roll–off barges, including two LNG–fueled vessels, along with integrated logistics services. The company also supplies approximately 94 million gallons of LNG annually to industries across Puerto Rico from its LNG Loading Terminal in Peñuelas and provides transportation through ISO tank containers.

About Crowley

Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation services for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. Visit www.crowley.com to learn more.

Contact:

David DeCamp Torey Vogel Director, Corporate Communications Senior Specialist, Corporate (904) 727-4263 Communications [email protected] (904) 726-4536

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SOURCE Crowley