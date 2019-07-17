American Energy Partners, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Hickman Geological Consulting, LLC

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Energy Partners, Inc. ("American Energy") (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of privately held Hickman Geological Consulting, LLC. ("HGC") a Washington County, PA based full-service valuation and geotechnical services company.

Since 2013, HGC has been the Pittsburgh area's leading valuation house for oil and gas minerals connected with estate planning, expert witness, lease negotiations, and mineral sales. In 2016, HGC expanded these services nationwide. HGC also provides geotechnical services related to landslide identification, mitigation and design as well as geotechnical residential building services, such as ground stability and infiltration testing.

The deal will be accretive to third quarter earnings and as a result of the acquisition, shareholders are expected to benefit from a number of outcomes, including enhanced competitive positioning; and a platform from which to accelerate growth in energy services. The roadmap for value creation over the longer term has the potential to deliver substantial incremental value through the addition of new services that provide the opportunity to generate significant new growth opportunities aimed at reducing costs and enhancing revenues.

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)



AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think", "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT's expectations and estimates.

Company Contact:

contact@americanenergy-inc.com

Phone: +1-610-217-3275





