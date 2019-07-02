American Energy Partners, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent for Acquisition of Leading Valuation and Geotechnical Services Company

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Energy Partners, Inc. ("American Energy" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: AEPT) and its group of companies are dedicated to delivering solutions wherever energy production and water meet technology. The Company has positioned itself to benefit from above-favorable margins on each of its subsidiaries due to the synergy of the chain of revenues. This acquisition will add to our list of offerings and contribute directly to top-line revenue immediately upon completion of said transaction.

This LOI and the resulting acquisition represents a major milestone for American Energy and comes at a critical point in time as American Energy has recently returned to Pink Current status and prepares to deploy it's buy and build strategy.

Brad Domitrovitsch, CEO of American Energy said of the LOI, "With the many obstacles this company has overcome, we are excited to be able to effectively act on a strategic level, adding a diverse, yet complimentary battery of services, increasing our overall market share and directly contributing to shareholder value." He commented further, "Over the next few weeks, the single most important milestone for American Energy will be to successfully complete this transaction and move on to further targets."

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy and government sectors.

For additional information, visit: American Energy Partners, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think", "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT's expectations and estimates.

Company Contact:

contact@americanenergy-inc.com

Phone: +1-610-217-3275

SOURCE American Energy Partners, Inc.