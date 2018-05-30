American Evolution™ Announces Second Group Of Marketing Grant Program Winners

JAMESTOWN, Va., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, Virginia's 2019 Commemoration announced a second group of American Evolution™ Marketing Grant Program winners. Administered by the Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC), the American Evolution™ Marketing Grant Program aids Virginia localities in establishing and marketing their destination's history and connections to the 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution™.
American Evolution™ Marketing Grant Program winners include:
- Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau - Hampton 400 Years of African American Impact Smartphone Tour
- Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center - The Lewis and Clark Expedition's Democratic Vote
- Mahone's Tavern and Museum, Inc. Marketing Project - Mahone's Tavern and Museum, Inc. Marketing Program
- Portsmouth Department of Marketing, Communications & Tourism - 2019 Umoja African-American Heritage Festival Marketing Campaign
- Real Richmond, LLC - Fire, Flour & Fork: The Power of the Recipe Box
- Traipse - African-American Heritage Tour of Staunton and Augusta County
- The Corporation for Jefferson's Poplar Forest - The Thomas Jefferson Salon Series: Race and Democracy
- Virginia Living Museum - American Adventure
- James Monroe's Highland - American Evolution at James Monroe's Highland Marketing Campaign
- Virginia Nottoway Indian Circle and Square Foundation - Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia Educational Program
- Fruits & Roots Wine Tours - Fruits & Roots Wine Tours
American Evolution™ Marketing Grant Program applicants included Virginia cities, convention and visitors' bureaus, foundations, tourism companies, historical sites, museums, cultural events, and other tourism-related entities. Winning programs include a new smartphone tour application that will illuminate Hampton's many African-American heritage site, an annual Virginia cuisine festival, and the American Adventure experience at the Virginia Living Museum, an educational role-play adventure that allows participants to experience life as an early colonist.
"We are delighted to work with all of the American Evolution™ Marketing Grant winners as we continue to build awareness of the 2019 Commemoration and Virginia's role in the creation of the United States," said Kathy Spangler, Executive Director of the 2019 Commemoration. "These influential partners and their inventive programs advance the American Evolution™ themes of democracy, diversity and opportunity across the Commonwealth, and encourage tourism in Virginia."
About the 2019 Commemoration
The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution™, highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects will position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. The 2019 Commemoration is a public, private partnership with support from the Virginia General Assembly, Founding Partner Dominion Resources and Virginia Colony Partners Altria Group and TowneBank.
