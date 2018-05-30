American Evolution™ Announces Second Group Of Marketing Grant Program Winners

Hampton Convention & Visitor Bureau - Hampton 400 Years of African American Impact Smartphone Tour

Lewis & Clark Exploratory Center - The Lewis and Clark Expedition's Democratic Vote

Mahone's Tavern and Museum, Inc. Marketing Project - Mahone's Tavern and Museum, Inc. Marketing Program

Portsmouth Department of Marketing, Communications & Tourism - 2019 Umoja African-American Heritage Festival Marketing Campaign

Real Richmond , LLC - Fire, Flour & Fork: The Power of the Recipe Box

, LLC - Traipse - African-American Heritage Tour of Staunton and Augusta County

The Corporation for Jefferson's Poplar Forest - The Thomas Jefferson Salon Series: Race and Democracy

Virginia Living Museum - American Adventure

James Monroe's Highland - American Evolution at James Monroe's Highland Marketing Campaign

Highland - Virginia Nottoway Indian Circle and Square Foundation - Nottoway Indian Tribe of Virginia Educational Program

Fruits & Roots Wine Tours - Fruits & Roots Wine Tours

American Evolution™ Marketing Grant Program applicants included Virginia cities, convention and visitors' bureaus, foundations, tourism companies, historical sites, museums, cultural events, and other tourism-related entities. Winning programs include a new smartphone tour application that will illuminate Hampton's many African-American heritage site, an annual Virginia cuisine festival, and the American Adventure experience at the Virginia Living Museum, an educational role-play adventure that allows participants to experience life as an early colonist.

"We are delighted to work with all of the American Evolution™ Marketing Grant winners as we continue to build awareness of the 2019 Commemoration and Virginia's role in the creation of the United States," said Kathy Spangler, Executive Director of the 2019 Commemoration. "These influential partners and their inventive programs advance the American Evolution™ themes of democracy, diversity and opportunity across the Commonwealth, and encourage tourism in Virginia."

About the 2019 Commemoration

The 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution™, highlights events that occurred in Virginia in 1619 that continue to influence America today. Featured programs, events and legacy projects will position Virginia as a leader in education, tourism and economic development. American Evolution commemorates the ongoing journey toward the key ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity. The 2019 Commemoration is a public, private partnership with support from the Virginia General Assembly, Founding Partner Dominion Resources and Virginia Colony Partners Altria Group and TowneBank.

