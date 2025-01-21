AMERICAN EXCHANGE GROUP ACQUIRES URBAN SKIN RX ®

The acquisition marks yet another milestone for American Exchange Group as it continues to strengthen its presence in the beauty and personal care space. Urban Skin Rx® joins a growing portfolio of skincare brands, following the 2023 acquisitions of NatureWell, TXTUR, and Found Active, as well as clean beauty brand, Indie Lee in July 2024. This expansion aligns with AXNY's strategy of delivering brands and products that resonate with a diverse, global consumer base.

Urban Skin Rx® is renowned for its science-backed, clinical skincare line, featuring over 40 treatments—including the award-winning Even Tone Cleansing Bar and popular serums enriched with Vitamin C and Niacinamide—formulated to brighten skin, reduce dark spots, and support an even-toned, radiant complexion.

"Urban Skin Rx® has built an impressive business with its clinical approach to skincare, and we are excited to add this brand into our rapidly expanding skincare and wellness portfolio," said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our growth strategy, and we see tremendous potential to expand Urban Skin Rx's reach and impact. With our resources and expertise, we plan to grow the brand's direct-to-consumer business, broaden its product range, and explore new brand extensions through strategic licensing and partnerships."

"This is a really exciting time for Urban Skin Rx®. As we look to the next chapter with American Exchange Group, we plan to continue offering the best clinical skincare for diverse skin tones, by expanding our product offerings, increasing global brand awareness, and building a brand and company culture that we can all be proud of" said Victoria Payne CEO of Urban Skin Rx®.

The Urban Skin Rx® range is available at more than 2,000 major retail locations nationwide, including Target, Amazon, Ulta and Walmart.com. The brand's formulations are paraben-free, sulfate-free, gluten-free, hydroquinone-free, cruelty-free, and 100% of its cleansers, serums, and moisturizers are vegan, reflecting their commitment to high-quality, ethical skincare standards.

About American Exchange Group:

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in fashion accessory products and brand management. By facilitating distribution to major retailers internationally for their globally recognized brands, custom private label brands, and exclusive licensed brands—including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags, fashion accessories, and beauty—American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting the status quo with value and quality, while staying at the forefront of trends.

Expertise in brand strategy, marketing, sourcing, operational logistics, and digital innovation allows American Exchange Group to transform brands and forge connections with best-in-class, strategic and retail partners. Their consumer-centric approach ensures sustainable growth and long-term value. Boasting a comprehensive portfolio of iconic owned and licensed brands, American Exchange Group remains at the forefront of the industry, driving the creation of compelling brand experiences. www.axnygroup.com

About Urban Skin Rx®

Urban Skin Rx® offers a line of clinical collections that include effective, targeted solutions and scientifically researched ingredients to help reduce the look of hyperpigmentation, dark marks and uneven skin tone. Urban Skin Rx's mission is to recognize, represent and advocate for accessible skincare for diverse skin tones with a collection of at-home treatments that deliver results and help everyone feel more confident in their skin.

