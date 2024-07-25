AMERICAN EXCHANGE GROUP ANNOUNCES LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH CHD CREST HOME AND DREAM HOME TO EXPAND AEROSOLES INTO HOME CATEGORIES

NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Exchange Group, a multi-division industry leader in accessories design, manufacturing, wholesale, licensing, and brand building, today announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with CHD Crest Home and Dream Home to expand Aerosoles into the home sector.

CHD Crest Home, established in 2007, initially focused on window and bath products before expanding into bedding and top-of-bed items in 2012. They later founded their sister company, Dream Home, to further broaden their reach into the soft home goods market. Originally starting as a private label company, both CHD Crest Home and Dream Home have since ventured into licensing and branded products, specializing in delivering fashion at a value. This collaboration marks a significant step in bringing the comfort and style of Aerosoles into the home space.

The agreement with CHD Crest Home will introduce Aerosoles-branded comforters, duvet covers, sheets, bed, and decorative pillows, while Dream Home will offer Aerosoles pet beds, blankets, quilts, throws, and bathmats. These new product lines are set to launch in stores in Spring/Summer 2025.

The inspiration behind the new home collections stems from a commitment to blending comfort and fashion at an accessible price point. By incorporating innovative techniques and maintaining the high standards of design and quality that define Aerosoles, the collections will initially feature bedding, comforters, and kitchen mats, with plans to expand into multiple other product categories currently in the design stage. This endeavor not only brings the renowned comfort and style of Aerosoles to home retailers but also aligns with American Exchange Group's strategy to enhance their brands' lifestyle appeal.

"This partnership is a tremendous opportunity for us to not only expand our footprint but also to deepen our commitment to delivering products that resonate with our customers' evolving needs. It aligns perfectly with American Exchange Group's overarching growth and lifestyle strategy to identify brands, partnerships, and opportunities that provide value to a wide range of consumers," said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

"Expanding Aerosoles beyond footwear into accessories, apparel, and now the home space is a significant milestone for us. This move allows us to transform these brands into true lifestyle brands, reflecting our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With the introduction of comfort and technology-driven home products like cooling sheets and soft kitchen and bath mats, the Aerosoles brand DNA of comfort and design excellence will be seamlessly translated. This is an exciting first for American Exchange Group, marking our entry into home products with our exclusively owned brands," said Cynthia Nixon, EVP of Licensing & Brand Development at American Exchange Group.

"I'm extremely pleased to be partnering with American Exchange Group and Aerosoles as their expertise and resources will be invaluable in realizing the full potential of the brand. We look forward to transcending the known comfort and style of the of Aerosoles brand into the home world for many years to come" said Joey Abadi, Director of Development & Sales ad CHD Home Textiles.

About American Exchange Group:

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in fashion accessory products and brand management. By facilitating distribution to major retailers internationally for their globally recognized brands, custom private label brands, and exclusive licensed brands—including footwear, tech wearables, watches, jewelry, handbags, fashion accessories, and beauty—American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting the status quo with value and quality, while staying at the forefront of trends. Expertise in brand strategy, marketing, sourcing, operational logistics, and digital innovation allows American Exchange Group to transform brands and forge connections with best-in-class, strategic, and retail partners. Their consumer-centric approach ensures sustainable growth and long-term value. Boasting a comprehensive portfolio of iconic owned and licensed brands, American Exchange Group remains at the forefront of the industry, driving the creation of compelling brand experiences. www.axnygroup.com

About CHD Crest Home and Dream Home

Founded in 2007, CHD Crest Home has become a recognized leader in the window, bath, and bedding home product categories. In 2012, their sister company Dream Home was established with the expansion into all other soft home products including decorative pillows, throws, mats, and pet products. Their core focus is fashion at a value.

