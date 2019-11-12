American Exchange Group partners with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC for New Collection

The iTOUCH PlayZoom is a children's smartwatch that will feature special edition prints of iconic DC Super Heroes including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, DC Super Hero Girls and Justice League. The kid's smartwatch features fun learning games, a swivel camera for photos and videos including creative photo effects and custom DC backgrounds, while interactively encouraging children to grow and develop independence with an alarm clock, stopwatch, timer, and voice recorder features. The iTOUCH PlayZoom allows kids to be engaged and safe without the use of GPS tracking or data connection and is perfect for children ages four and older.

The collection has a Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price of $75 and is available at retailers nationwide including Macy's, JCPenney and Kohl's with stocklists rapidly growing.

There will be additional wearable tech products launching in Spring 2020.

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers worldwide for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands and branded accessories including watches, wearable technology, jewelry and footwear, American Exchange raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

iTOUCH Wearables is an affordable lifestyle tech brand that produces smartwatches, fitness trackers, kids smartwatches, portable speakers, earpods, and fashion-forward tech accessories. Learn more at www.itouchwearables.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, the Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

Home to iconic and globally recognized Super Heroes Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world and a creative unit of WarnerMedia, publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year. Founded in 1934 with the launch of Detective Comics, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia properties.

All DC characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s19)

