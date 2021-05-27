American Exchange Group signs on as Licensee for Ed Hardy in Watches, Jewelry, Handbag, and Accessories Categories.

The Ed Hardy brand is renowned for its bold creativity and fearless originality. It is a reflection on the life of Ed Hardy, known as "The God Father of Modern Tattoos," and it is the brand's mission to honor his legacy. Ed Hardy is built on a global community of unapologetically passionate individuals that are enthusiastic about telling their stories. Art, self-expression, and reinvention are at the heart of the brand.

The collection will launch at nationwide retailers. American Exchange Group will add additional categories for Ed Hardy, including jewelry, handbags, luggage, and cold weather accessories for Q4 2021.

About American Exchange Group

American Exchange Group is an industry leader in accessories design and manufacturing. By facilitating distribution to major retailers worldwide for custom private label brands, exclusive licensed brands, and branded accessories, including watches, wearable technology, jewelry, footwear, handbags, and outerwear accessories, American Exchange Group raises the bar by disrupting status quo pricing while staying at the forefront of trends.

About Ed Hardy

Founded by influential tattoo artist Don Ed Hardy, this global lifestyle brand has stormed through the retail fashion landscape for over two decades. The Ed Hardy brand captures today's young and confident audience with a long-standing collection of trademark apparel, accessories, fragrances, and styling tools. Ed Hardy has collaborated with numerous major brands, including Converse and Von Dutch. Today, Ed Hardy's eponymous brand is a global phenomenon. The brand continues to take on multiple collaborations with a focus on the style and personalities of veteran and newer fans.

For more information, visit EdHardyOriginals.com and follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook .

About Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. owns, licenses, and markets a growing portfolio of consumer brands including: CANDIE'S®, BONGO®, JOE BOXER®, RAMPAGE®, MUDD®, MOSSIMO®, LONDON FOG®, OCEAN PACIFIC®, DANSKIN®, ROCAWEAR®, CANNON®, ROYAL VELVET®, FIELDCREST®, CHARISMA®, STARTER®, WAVERLY®, ZOO YORK®, UMBRO®, LEE COOPER®, ECKO UNLTD®, MARC ECKO®, and ARTFUL DODGER®. In addition, Iconix owns interests in the MATERIAL GIRL®, ED HARDY®, MODERN AMUSEMENT®, BUFFALO®, HYDRAULIC®, and PONY® brands. The Company licenses its brands to a network of leading retailers and manufacturers that touch every major segment of retail distribution in both the U.S. and worldwide. Through its in-house business development, merchandising, advertising, and public relations departments, Iconix manages its brands to drive greater consumer awareness and equity.

For more information, please visit Iconixbrand.com .

