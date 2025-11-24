American Express and the International Downtown Association Foundation Honor 97 International Restaurants Making a Positive Impact in Local Communities with over $1.4M in Grants

This year's 97 grantees are more than places to eat—they're crossroads where communities connect through food, art, and shared experiences. From a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant in Paris making live music accessible to all, to a vibrant art-themed café in Mexico City offering book clubs and exhibition space, these small businesses foster dialogue and connection across communities. Led by passionate and resilient owners, the grants will help modernize dining spaces, improve kitchen operations, and enhance digital tools, empowering them to grow, adapt, and thrive while fueling local economies and enriching the soul of their cities.

Freims is one of the 2025 grantees of the Backing International Small Restaurants program. Founded in 2016 in Mexico City, Freims is a café and artistic venue founded by a photographer, writer, and musician who were united by a shared dream: to build a community hub where people could feel at home, surrounded by art, literature, and music. With the grant, Freims will make accessibility improvements such as ramps, braille menus, and children's seating to ensure that everyone feels welcome. Carlos Metta, co-founder of Freims, said: "This support helps us strengthen the bridge between local artists and our community. It's not just an investment in a café — it's an investment in artistic culture and neighborhood vibrancy."

Doublevie is another grantee of this year's Backing International Small Restaurants program. Based in Paris, it is a festive restaurant offering live music and inventive cuisine with Mediterranean influences, with dishes to share in a warm atmosphere. Doublevie will use its grant funding to revamp its kitchen equipment, provide its team with operational tools and renovate its DJ mixing desk. "This grant helps us keep the energy alive and the doors open to everyone — upgrading our space and supporting our team so we can continue hosting free DJ nights and welcoming the community to discover the sounds of tomorrow," said Alexandre Bortenlänger, owner of Doublevie.

"Small restaurants rooted in their communities bring energy, flavor, and heart to cities around the world. They preserve culture, create jobs, and bring people together," said Madge Thomas, Head of Corporate Sustainability at American Express. "The Backing International Small Restaurants program aims to empower small businesses that make a difference in their communities around the world. These grants are more than financial support; they are investments in neighborhood anchors."

"As we celebrate the fourth year of the Backing International Small Restaurants program, we are continually inspired by the resilience and positive impact of the small, independent restaurants selected as this year's grantees," said David Downey, Executive Director, International Downtown Association Foundation. "These restaurants are the heart and soul of their neighborhoods, and through the generous, sustained support of American Express, we are proud to help strengthen the fabric of our global communities."

This initiative complements American Express's Backing Historic Small Restaurants program, which has provided over $8 million to 180 restaurants across all 50 U.S. states, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands since its creation in 2021. Together, these programs have delivered over $11 million to support more than 410 small restaurants globally. American Express has long championed small businesses, launching Small Business Saturday 15 years ago and founding Shop Small, now a global movement across the UK, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, New Zealand, and more.

2025 AMERICAN EXPRESS BACKING INTERNATIONAL SMALL RESTAURANTS GRANTEES:

Australia (Melbourne and Sydney)

Anchovy Banh Meats and Co Beach Bar @ Carrum Butter Sydney Hudson's Bakery La Coppola Little Growling Cafe MAIZ Mexican Food Milhouse Canteen Mokum Cafe Porcine Saigon Alley Tahina The Moat Tokyo 7 restaurant





Canada (Montreal and Toronto)

11:59 Bar:Cafe Archway Verdun AWIDELINE Cuisine & Pâtisserie Bread and Butter De Chou Korean Restaurant HANBINGO Henry VIII Ale House Joanne's Deli Kawa Sushi La Beignerie Le Club Cafe Lucile's Caribbean Restaurant & Bar Madras Curry Mapo Gamjatang Nicaroma Café Rutba Indian Cuisine Sakebarkushi Stout Irish Pub The Diner's Corner Wychwood Pub





France (Paris/Greater Paris area)

Doublevie Hutong Paris Le Petit Vietnamien Le Reflet Paris L'Officine Paris Med'Eat Boétie Ô Gourmandises d'Ange Pantobaguette Restaurant Lac Hong Salad'à Coeur





Japan (Osaka, Tokyo and Fukuoka)

bekki CaD Ginza Shinno Itsuboshi Mushakoji Omusubi Stand ANDON Seven Grain Bakery The Local Pub Takenoyu Annex Toden Yamorisha Wami Daisuke





Mexico (Mexico City)

Artesano De Barrio Freims Gracias Madre Taqueria Vegana Guau Tap La Caravana La Llorona Cantina Lovecraft Café Mictlan Antojitos Veganos Q' Pedro Pablo Somos Voces





New Zealand (Auckland)

Annabelles Restaurant Brewd Hawt Chicken Co Lebanese Grocer Pici The Lumsden Freehouse





Spain (Madrid and Barcelona)

Aklla Tapas Peruanas Aló Chino Charnela D´Street Poke & Bowls Granja Petitbo Mesaquince Sandwich Club Barcelona





UK (London and Manchester)

Arnabeet Bad Manners Barra10 Billingtons Oldham Blue Check Bombay Chow Ciro's Delicious Cafe Princelyn Restaurant Grounded MCR Ida Restaurant Pagoda Chinese Cuisine Grill & Sushi Bar Faroz Restaurant Mellors Cafe Bar Memories Cafe Bar Pure Coffee, Vernon Park Riva Cafe The Bridge Central The Original Third Eye Wimbledon Guild of Social Welfare



