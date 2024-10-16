American Family Care Acquires Urgent Medcare

Leading Healthcare Provider Continues Growth to Better Serve Patients in North Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Care (AFC), American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, today announced the acquisition of all three Urgent Medcare locations, which were previously owned by CRH Healthcare. The acquired medical facilities are located in Huntsville, Madison, and Meridianville, Alabama. The acquisition bolsters AFC's leadership position in the greater Huntsville market and, now with 45 clinics across Alabama, extends the company's leadership position in the state.

"We opened our first medical facility in Huntsville back in 2000. Ever since, the greater Huntsville area has been an important market for us, so we are excited to be able to serve the healthcare needs of even more patients in the area through the acquisition of these clinics," said Randy Johansen, AFC's Chief Executive Officer. "Now, with nine convenient locations across North Alabama, patients have access to high-quality, convenient care close to wherever they live, work, and shop," continued Johansen.

AFC is on track to open more than 40 new locations in 2024, with this acquisition serving to accelerate that pace. In 2023, AFC opened more than 64 new locations in 17 states, making it the fastest-growing urgent care operator in the U.S. AFC has been ranked by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States nine times since 2013, a feat achieved by fewer than 1% of all companies that have ever made the list.

Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of convenient, patient-centric healthcare. Today, with more than 370 clinics and 1,500 in-network providers caring for millions of patients a year, AFC is the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine. Ranked by Inc. magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the United States, AFC's stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit americanfamilycare.com.

