American Family Care Announces Leadership Transition

Jeremy Morgan Appointed as CEO; David Prokupek Named Executive Chairman; Randy Johansen to Retire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care with nearly 400 walk-in clinics across the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeremy Morgan as Chief Executive Oﬃcer. Morgan succeeds long-time CEO Randy Johansen, who will transition into an advisory role as he retires after three decades of distinguished service. Additionally, AFC welcomes David Prokupek, former CEO of Ideal Image, Jackson Hewitt, and Smashburger, to its Board of Directors as Executive Chairman.

American Family Care CEO Jeremy Morgan

Morgan joins AFC with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in multi-site consumer franchise organizations. As the former CEO of WellBiz Brands, the nation's premier franchisor of wellness brands, he led the company to nearly 900 locations and $700 million in system-wide revenue, signiﬁcantly expanding its market presence in beauty and wellness. His experience in scaling franchise systems and fostering innovation will be instrumental in AFC's continued growth.

Prokupek, a leader in high-growth, consumer-focused industries, brings extensive experience working with private equity sponsors and their management teams to help drive strategic transformation. Most recently as CEO of Ideal Image, he transformed the company into North America's #1 aesthetics brand, with more than 800 physicians and medical professionals across the U.S. His knowledge of strategy, franchise development, innovation, and direct- to-consumer marketing will help guide AFC's management team through the next phase of the company's rapid expansion.

"AFC's commitment to delivering fast, convenient, and high-quality healthcare resonates deeply with communities nationwide," said Jeremy Morgan. "I'm excited to build on this foundation by empowering our franchisee network, whose success is vital to our mission. Together, we will drive innovation, foster growth, and expand access to care for the people we serve."

David Berman, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Lorient Capital, AFC's private equity sponsor, added: "Jeremy and David bring the perfect blend of energy and experience to AFC. Their leadership will help ensure AFC remains the trusted choice for patients and will aid in driving value for franchisees and communities alike. Randy's vision and dedication over the past 32 years have transformed AFC from a handful of urgent care clinics into one of the nation's top urgent care brands. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and look forward to his continued guidance as an advisor."

Founded in 1982, American Family Care (AFC) pioneered the concept of convenient and eﬀective urgent care services, delivered through a nationwide network of nearly 400 walk-in clinics. Today, AFC is the nation's largest provider of urgent care, generating more than $1 billion in system-wide sales annually, with 3,500 highly trained healthcare professionals treating over 4 million patients each year. AFC continues to be a leader in accessible healthcare, providing treatments for ﬂu, allergies, and everyday injuries, along with a comprehensive range of lab tests, x-rays, and occupational medicine services. Ranked #47 on the Entrepreneur® Franchise 500, AFC is one of the most admired brands in urgent care and franchising. For more information, visit americanfamilycare.com.

Lorient is a private investment firm focused exclusively on healthcare service and technology companies. Leveraging its experience as both investors and healthcare operators, Lorient works with founders and management teams to drive growth, optimize operations, and improve healthcare outcomes. Visit us at: https://lorientcap.com/.

