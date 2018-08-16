American Family Care Named to the Inc. 5000 List for the Fifth Time

During the past 36 years, AFC has pioneered the concept of urgent care and expanded its footprint to become one of the nation's leading health care providers. Each clinic features a high-tech, high-touch approach, including digital x-rays, on-site lab testing, state of the art diagnostics, and electronic medical records. The clinics are staffed by well-trained, compassionate health care professionals, resulting in high rates of patient satisfaction. Most clinics are open daily from at least 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and no appointments are necessary.

In 1982, Inc. Magazine introduced the Inc. 500 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. In 2007, the Inc. 500 list expanded to the Inc. 5000, giving readers a deeper, richer understanding of the entrepreneurial landscape and capturing a broader spectrum of success. The list represents one of the most important segments of the economy – America's independent entrepreneurs. Companies such as Yelp, Pandora, Timberland, Dell, Domino's Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow, and many other prominent businesses gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000.

About American Family Care:

Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care. With its 2013 acquisition of Doctors Express, and its subsequent rebranding, AFC has become the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, with more than 190 clinics and 600 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients a year. Ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., AFC's stated mission is to provide the best healthcare possible, in a kind and caring environment, while respecting the rights of all patients, in an economical manner, at times and locations convenient to the patient. For more information, visit www.americanfamilycare.com.

