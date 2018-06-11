American Family Care to Offer Free Health Screening for Father's Day

Underlining the importance of the effort is a recent survey by the Cleveland Clinic, which found:

60% of American men don't go for an annual physical

Guys would rather talk about sports or their jobs than discuss anything to do with their health

19% of men admit going to the doctor so their significant other will stop nagging

Among their biggest concerns, men ranked their family's well-being and financial security over health

AFC developed the Man Up Checkup to specifically address the concerns of men. The health screening features eight simple tests that help identify preventative measures for illnesses – including heart disease, the leading cause of premature death in men in the U.S. In addition to offering the health screening at no cost on Father's Day, the Man Up Checkup is available at participating AFC clinics seven days a week, without an appointment, for only $49. AFC's Man Up Checkup includes:

Epworth Sleepiness Scale

Pulse

Oxygen Saturation Levels

Temperature

Blood Pressure

Body Mass Index, Including Weight and Height

Hemoglobin A1c, to screen for diabetes

Lipid Panel, including cholesterol and more

According to 2014 survey data collected by the CDC, men are half as likely as women to go to the doctor over a 2-year period. The study also found men were more than three times as likely to admit going more than five years without a visit. Men were also more than twice as likely to say they've never had contact with a doctor or health professional as an adult.

Often because of their busy lifestyles and fear of going to the doctor, men have become the most neglected group in society from a health care standpoint. "Many men put everything in their lives ahead of their health, including their families, jobs and sometimes even their hobbies – but they have it backwards. If men put their health first, they would be better able to take care of their families and careers," says D. Bruce Irwin, M.D., founder and CEO of American Family Care. "We created the Man Up Checkup to make it as easy as possible for men to do the right thing — to take care of themselves, so that they can tackle all of the responsibilities they face each day."

Founded by Dr. Bruce Irwin with a single location in 1982, American Family Care has pioneered the concept of non-emergency room urgent care. With its 2013 acquisition of the Doctors Express, and its subsequent rebranding, AFC has become the nation's leading provider of urgent care, accessible primary care, and occupational medicine, with more than 190 clinics and 600 in-network physicians caring for nearly 3 million patients a year.

