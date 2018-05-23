American Family Insurance & TLC Marketing Win Big At Fifth Annual Loyalty360 Customer Loyalty Awards

Awards were bestowed across six different categories, each representing a key tenet of a brand's interactions with consumers. Among them, was the Program Partnership category, for which American Family Insurance was awarded the top Platinum honor for their groundbreaking new DreamKeep Rewards loyalty program which launched in November 2017.

An interactive experience that rewards members for the things they do to pursue their dreams and protect what matters most, DreamKeep Rewards dedicates itself to building assurance rather than insurance.

Finalists in the Program Partnership category, who also included Shangri-La Hotels, Caesars Entertainment and SCENE, were selected by a board of judges representing some of the top minds in loyalty and were given the opportunity to present their case at the 2018 Loyalty360 Expo, with audience members voting on the winners. The awards were given out at a ceremony in Caribe Royale's Grand Ballroom later that evening.

Additionally, TLC Marketing was awarded the 360-Degree Award for overall excellence in the highly-competitive Best Vendor category. The 360-Degree Awards are only bestowed upon brands and vendors who have shown a unique drive, passion, focus and commitment to advance the customer landscape.

To cap off the event, TLC Marketing also took home plaques in both the Top 10 Agency and Top 10 Technology categories.

"We pride ourselves on the loyalty work that we do around the world – but the American Family Insurance DreamKeep Rewards program is our crown jewel, if you will, because it's making consumers think about insurance in a way that they never have before," said Mike Brinn, Global Loyalty Director at TLC Marketing.

For more information about TLC Marketing and their work on the American Family Insurance DreamKeep Rewards program, please contact lorraine.bobek@tlcmarketing.com.

About TLC Marketing:

TLC Marketing is a global marketing promotions agency with 20+ years of success in driving consumer behavior, including sales and loyalty, for the biggest brands worldwide by rewarding their consumers with meaningful experiences tailored to their lifestyle and personal interests. Their focus is not on just plain rewards, but creating rewarding moments – ones that connect brand and consumer in a strong, lasting emotional bond.

About American Family Insurance:

Madison, Wisconsin-based American Family Insurance group is the nation's 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group and ranks No. 311 on the Fortune 500 list. The company sells American Family-brand products, including auto, homeowners, life, business and farm/ranch insurance, primarily through its exclusive agents in 19 states. Revolutionizing the way people think about their insurance, they believe that their customers work hard to achieve their dreams, and thus, it's American Family Insurance's responsibility to protect them.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-family-insurance--tlc-marketing-win-big-at-fifth-annual-loyalty360-customer-loyalty-awards-300653153.html

SOURCE TLC Marketing

Related Links

http://www.tlcmarketing.com/Market/us

