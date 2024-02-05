American Family Insurance DreamBank unveils free video series for aspiring entrepreneurs featuring Kathy Ireland

News provided by

American Family Insurance

05 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Family Insurance DreamBank announces a new collaboration with renowned supermodel turned entrepreneur Kathy Ireland, an innovative video series empowering aspiring and new entrepreneurs. The partnership exemplifies American Family Insurance's commitment to inspiring, building, and protecting dreams across America.

Continue Reading
Image Courtesy of Jon Carrasco
Image Courtesy of Jon Carrasco

The five-part video series titled "Brand Building for Small Businesses," features five episodes, each 10-12 minutes long. The content guides entrepreneurs through key aspects of establishing a strong brand, including defining a company's mission and vision, connecting with a target audience, developing a strong identity, building awareness, and exploring innovation.

Ireland, an American Family Insurance ambassador since 2011 and its longest serving ambassador, is committed to the company's mission to inspire, protect and restore dreams. Beyond being a role model for women, she is heavily involved in her community, advocating for many causes, including women's and children's health, education, human rights and freedom.

Ireland, a supermodel turned super entrepreneur, serves as Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®), a leading design and marketing conglomerate spanning real estate, fintech, entertainment and more.

The videos are now available on Facebook and the American Family Insurance DreamBank website., free to the public. DreamBank and Kathy Ireland are excited to offer this educational resource to entrepreneurs seeking guidance on building and growing their brands. The series includes:

  1. Define Your Company's Mission and Vision
  2. Identify and Connect with Your Target Audience
  3. How to Develop a Strong Brand Identity
  4. Keys to Build Brand Awareness
  5. Brand Innovation – Staying Ahead of the Curve

"I believe in the power of dreams and the importance of empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs. This series is a fantastic opportunity to share insights and strategies that can help aspiring business owners succeed in their journey," says Ireland.

For additional information and to watch the exclusive video series, please visit the American Family Insurance DreamBank website or Brand Building for Small Businesses with Kathy Ireland.

About the American Family Insurance Group
Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance Group is the nation's 12th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 251 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance Group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The GeneralHomesite and Main Street America Insurance. Across these companies the group has nearly 13,000 employees nationwide.

About DreamBank
At American Family Insurance, life's better when you're under our roof because when you feel totally supported and protected, any dream is possible. That's why we created DreamBank — an inspirational community destination and virtual experience, dedicated to dreamers everywhere. Dreams take hard work and heart, and they thrive with connection and support. From our daily events to immersive signature programs, we've cultivated a community of dreamers to celebrate the journey, overcome obstacles and stay motivated.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as the 14th most powerful brand in the world by License Global magazine. Kathy Ireland is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine more times than Sports Illustrated, and is celebrated in Forbes' Know Your Value 50 Over 50 issue. kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including: women and children's health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Kathy is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an Ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society. www.kathyireland.com/

SOURCE American Family Insurance

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.