American Family Insurance streamlines claims operations with Tractable's AI

American Family is one of the earliest top ten private passenger auto carriers in the US to apply Tractable's AI to claims, demonstrating the carrier's industry leadership in leveraging advanced technological solutions to create customer-driven experiences.

AFICS is launching the partnership by applying Tractable's AI Subro solution to its current inbound subrogation operations; the AI will review requests made by one insurance carrier to another with the goal of faster, easier, and more consistent alignment between parties.

Chris Conti, chief claims officer at American Family, said: "We use technology to create efficiencies that result in our team members having more time and emotional bandwidth to be there for our customers like never before. Consolidating subrogation efforts is an important step toward reallocating our focus to creating better customer experiences."

Alex Dalyac, co-founder and CEO of Tractable, said: "It's an important milestone for us to partner with American Family, a Fortune 500 company regarded for its leadership in uncovering innovative and creative solutions for the industry. Working together, we combine the trust American Family has built as a leading P&C carrier with Tractable's industry-leading AI, to demonstrate the real-time, commercial impact AI is having in insurance and beyond."

The partnership with Tractable stemmed from the AFICS 2021 Innovation Lab, an American Family-led event created to shape the future of loss support.

Gwen Olson, enterprise claims strategy associate vice president, said: "We designed the 2021 Innovation Lab to evolve past collaboration to a place where companies with shared objectives could co-create opportunities to increase the tangible value we provide to customers. We believe our customers deserve the power of choice when they engage with our claims experience; our aim is to cultivate partnerships with those best suited to deliver value in all stages of the claim."

About Tractable

Tractable is an Applied AI company that uses the speed and accuracy of artificial intelligence to visually assess cars and homes for accident and disaster recovery.

Our solutions aim to help people work faster and smarter, while reducing friction and waste – better for businesses, their customers and the planet.

Trained on millions of data points, Tractable's AI-powered solutions process more than $2 billion in vehicle repairs and purchases annually, and connect everyone involved in insurance, repairs, recycling and sales of cars and properties – helping people work faster and smarter, while reducing friction and waste.

Tractable AI is the tool of choice for over 35 of the world's top 100 insurance carriers. Backed by Insight Partners and other top-tier investors, our world-class research and engineering team is based in London, with offices across North America, Asia and Europe.

To learn more about Tractable and request a demo, visit tractable.ai . You can also follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About American Family Insurance

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nation's 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 232 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General, Homesite and Main Street America Insurance. Across these companies the group has more than 13,500 employees nationwide.

SOURCE Tractable