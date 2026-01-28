American Farmers Network Names Jim Rogers Chief Commercial Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Strategic Growth

American Farmers Network (AFN), the largest domestic supplier of premium grass-fed and organic beef, has appointed industry veteran Jim Rogers as Chief Commercial Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to disciplined growth, brand leadership, and market expansion.

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Farmers Network (AFN), the largest domestic supplier of premium grass-fed and organic beef, has appointed industry veteran Jim Rogers as Chief Commercial Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to disciplined growth, brand leadership, and market expansion.

Rogers brings nearly two decades of experience building high-performance commercial organizations, leading sales and marketing teams, and scaling revenue across both domestic and international markets. In his new role, he will guide AFN's enterprise-wide commercial strategy, overseeing sales, marketing, and customer development while helping unlock new growth opportunities across channels and geographies.

"AFN is at an important inflection point," said Sanin Mirvić, Founder and Chairman of American Farmers Network. "We've built a powerful vertically integrated platform and a reputation for uncompromising quality. Jim's leadership, commercial discipline, and strategic mindset will help us transform that foundation into an even more dynamic growth engine. Together, we share a vision of building the most trusted premium beef company in the United States."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Rogers will work closely with AFN's executive leadership team across operations, procurement, production, finance, and marketing to ensure tight alignment between market demand and operational execution. His mandate includes expanding AFN's presence in new customer segments, accelerating branded product growth, and strengthening long-term partnerships with retailers, foodservice customers, and international buyers.

"AFN has assembled a truly differentiated platform in premium grass-fed and organic beef," said Rogers. "From its rancher partnerships to its processing capabilities and branded portfolio, the company is uniquely positioned to lead this category. I'm excited to work alongside Sanin and the broader team to build scalable commercial strategies that drive sustainable growth and create lasting value."

About American Farmers Network

American Farmers Network is a vertically integrated food and agriculture company focused on premium, grass-fed, and organic beef. Through strategic partnerships with family ranchers, world-class processing operations, and a growing portfolio of branded products, AFN delivers high-quality, responsibly produced protein to customers nationwide. The company is committed to transparency, animal welfare, and building a resilient, sustainable U.S. beef supply chain.

SOURCE American Farmers Network