American Farmers Network to Bolster Definition and Establish Criteria for Regeneratively Raised Grass-Fed Beef

SEATTLE, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leading domestic grass-fed beef producer in the United States, American Farmers Network (AFN) has already established and implemented criteria for regeneratively raised beef standards throughout its extensive network of family ranchers. With AFN already having USDA approval to use the Regenerative Agriculture claim on its packaging for products currently being distributed through retail chains nationwide, they are perfectly situated to pioneer the development of a comprehensive certification criteria for regenerative grass-fed beef production across the entire beef category.

Sanin Mirvic, CEO of American Farmers Network, affirms their readiness to bolster these efforts in the U.S. market: "We are perfectly positioned to lead the effort for the regenerative movement to become a viable certification program in the United States. We hope to work closely with different regenerative alliances and organizations to help further define and strengthen certification criteria for the beef industry. With our knowledge and experience in this industry, we intend to bridge the gap between philosophical and practical methods to further instill validity, trust and credibility for all stakeholders involved."

The collaboration between AFN and third-party certifying organizations will mark a significant step toward establishing transparent and concise certification standards for the beef industry. Drawing from the principles of regenerative agriculture, which prioritize soil health, biodiversity, and animal welfare, AFN aims to provide consumers with transparent and trustworthy meat choices.

"We believe that better meat should be accessible to everyone," states Mirvic. "With a certification seal backed by rigorous audits, consumers can confidently make ethical choices at the meat counter." In addition, AFN is eager to continue working with its retail, food service, and institutional partners on deployment and availability of regeneratively raised beef to consumers nationwide.

Through partnerships, AFN — a beacon of sustainability and ethical ranching practices —hopes to incentivize more producers to adopt regenerative farming practices. By creating a framework that highlights the efforts of responsible ranchers, AFN aspires to nurture a more sustainable and ethical agricultural landscape overall.

The certification criteria developed in collaboration will encompass various aspects of beef production, including grazing management, soil health, animal welfare, and social responsibility. The ranches meeting these criteria will receive formal certification, distinguishing their products in the marketplace as exemplars of sustainability and ethical standards.

For further details on AFN's sustainable farming initiatives, please visit www.americanfarmersnetwork.com.

About American Farmers Network

American Farmers Network specializes in using sustainable and regenerative practices that prioritize the health and well-being of our animals, the environment, and our community. We believe that the best way to produce high-quality, delicious meat is to treat our animals with respect and give them the freedom to roam and graze on nutrient-rich pastures. That's why we never use hormones, antibiotics, or GMOs in our operations, and we always put animal welfare first.

We take pride in the quality of our products and the transparency of our process. Every pound of beef is 100% grass-fed, all-natural and/or certified organic, and comes from the Angus cattle breed. We offer CPG brands, food service and institutional clients an unparalleled product portfolio and service, ready to be activated on a short timeline at any volume.

Founded in 2002, AFN works with an extensive network of independent family ranchers and provides raw materials to the vast majority of major CPG brands and retailers in the country. The company's grass-fed beef is also Certified Humane, Non-GMO Project Verified, as well as born, raised and processed in the USA. For more information, visit us online at our website or on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

425-749-1906

SOURCE American Farmers Network