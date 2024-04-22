American Farmland Trust and Anheuser-Busch Support Iowa Farmers through New U.S. Farmed Certification

CERTIFICATION INCLUDES NEW PACKAGING SEAL FOR PRODUCTS MADE WITH INGREDIENTS GROWN BY AMERICAN FARMERS

ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch recently announced the national rollout of its newly-adopted U.S. Farmed certification and seal for several of its industry-leading beer brands, showing support for farmers in the U.S., including Iowa, where the state's farmers sold $43.9B worth of agricultural products in 20221. Developed and verified by the American Farmland Trust (AFT) , a national nonprofit that helps to keep American farmers on their land, the U.S. Farmed certification and packaging seal helps shoppers choose products that derive at least 95 percent of their agricultural ingredients from farms in the United States.

Anheuser-Busch is a proud supporter of American farmers, including its grower partners in Iowa whom the brewer spends nearly $20 million sourcing corn from each year. Consumers in Iowa are empowered to purchase U.S. Farmed certified products to benefit U.S. farmers and invest in the future of domestic ingredient sourcing, helping to ensure a vibrant and thriving agricultural sector in America for generations to come. The U.S. Farmed seal will first appear on Anheuser-Busch's Busch Light this May, and Budweiser, Bud Light and Michelob ULTRA have also obtained U.S. Farmed certification.

Companies across the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry are encouraged to join the effort by obtaining U.S. Farmed certification for their domestically-sourced products. AFT will use funds raised through those certifications to expand programs and provide U.S. farmers across all 50 states with free resources and expert advisory services to help them access, protect, and maintain American farmland.

By harnessing the potential of U.S. sourced goods across the entire CPG industry, the U.S. Farmed certification aims to create a far greater impact for American agriculture than any one company could alone. This industry-wide effort will be supported by an Anheuser-Busch led campaign, "Choose Beer Grown Here," to encourage consumers to seek the U.S. Farmed certification and seal when shopping for products.

"American farmers are the backbone of this country, and Anheuser-Busch has been deeply connected to the U.S. agricultural community and committed to sourcing high-quality ingredients from U.S. farmers for more than 165 years – that's who we are," said Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth. "We source nearly all the ingredients in our iconic American beers from hard-working U.S. farmers – many of whom we have worked with for generations. The U.S. Farmed certification takes our commitment to the next level, and we are proud to lead the industry in rallying behind American farmers to ensure the future of U.S. agriculture, which is crucial to our country's economy. We look forward to other companies joining us in seeking U.S. Farmed certification for their products so that together we can make an even greater impact and show our support for American farmers."

The U.S. Farmed certification comes at a critical moment for American agriculture. According to AFT, within the next 15 years, ownership of over 30 percent of our nation's agricultural land could be in transition as the current generation of farmers prepares to retire. At the same time, farmland loss threatens the very foundation of our agricultural capacity, and new and beginning farmers are often challenged to secure the capital needed to enter agriculture. The U.S. Farmed certification will address this challenge head on by providing growers in Iowa and across the country with access to the direct support needed to pursue their options for maintaining and protecting their farmland, as well as innovative strategies for transitioning their land to the next generation of farmers.

"For over four decades, American Farmland Trust has worked tirelessly to ensure the land that sustains us remains in farming and its soils stay healthy and productive. Now, with the launch of the U.S. Farmed certification, we're taking a bold step to help secure the future of American agriculture and create both a movement and a market niche that celebrates and supports our nation's farmers," said Beth Sauerhaft, PhD, AFT Acting President and CEO. "Each U.S. Farmed certification has the potential to open new opportunities for farmers to receive assistance with succession planning, farmland protection tools for their operations, and other useful tactics to safeguard their land – our nation's food systems. We appreciate Anheuser-Busch's leadership in bringing the U.S. Farmed certification to some of the country's most iconic brands, while also making tangible impact for American farmers."

"Keeping family farms going strong is very important to all the people of Iowa," said Iowa State Representative Norlin Mommsen (District 70). "I am excited to see this innovative effort between American Farmland Trust and Anheuser-Busch with their U.S. Farmed program, which will help the corn growers and indeed all of the agricultural sector in Iowa."

For more information on the U.S. Farmed certification and seal, including resources for American Farmers and product certification, please visit http://www.farmland.org/us-farmed.

Learn more about Anheuser-Busch's commitment to U.S. farmers here http://www.anheuser-busch.com/USFarmed.

ABOUT AMERICAN FARMLAND TRUST

American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through our No Farms, No Food message. Since our founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 7.8 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally-sound farming practices on millions of additional acres and supported thousands of farm families. Learn more at www.farmland.org.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States.

We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

1 USDA National Agricultural Statistics Services (2022). Census of Agriculture. Retrieved from https://www.nass.usda.gov/Publications/AgCensus/2022/index.php.

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch