American Fertility Expo, a 1-Day IN-PERSON Conference, Is Returning to Southern California on Saturday, Nov 23rd 2024 and Will Provide Expert Resources for Those Looking to Build Their Family Through Options Such As IVF, IUI, Surrogacy, Embryo Adoption, and Egg/Sperm Donation

ORANGE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Fertility Expo & Conference 2024, the premier event for individuals and couples navigating the journey to parenthood, will be held at Hotel Fera in Orange, CA on Saturday, November 23rd 2024 from 10am – 5pm. This one-of-a-kind expo will offer a unique opportunity for the general public to access critical information about fertility and family building options. From breakthrough medical treatments to financial guidance, emotional support, and lifestyle advice, the expo will provide a wealth of resources to help attendees understand their options and take control of their fertility journey. Just a few of the topics covered include: IVF, Surrogacy, Pregnancy after 40, Egg/Sperm/Embryo Donation, and LGBTQ+ community.

American Fertility Expo & Conference 2024 taking place on Saturday, November 23rd at Hotel Fera in Orange, CA. American Fertility Expo & Conference 2024 taking place on Saturday, November 23rd at Hotel Fera in Orange, CA.

This year's event is proudly sponsored by Gold Sponsors: HRC Fertility and Labryo Fertility Center and Bronze Sponsors: California Conceptions Donor Embryo Program, Serum IVF SA, Reproductive Partners Medical Group, Fertility Centers of Orange County, and CCRM.

Key features of the expo include:

Expert-Led Seminars: Attendees can hear directly from fertility specialists, reproductive endocrinologists, counselors, and patient advocates on a wide range of topics, including IVF, egg freezing, fertility preservation, surrogacy, genetic testing, embryo donation and holistic health strategies for fertility.





Attendees can hear directly from fertility specialists, reproductive endocrinologists, counselors, and patient advocates on a wide range of topics, including IVF, egg freezing, fertility preservation, surrogacy, genetic testing, embryo donation and holistic health strategies for fertility. Interactive Panel Discussions and Q&A Sessions: A Panel Discussion on Fertility Insights with HRC Fertility Physicians: Dr. Alison Peck , Dr. Lisa Becht , Dr. Natalia Llarena , moderated by Nicole Allen . Also, a Panel Discussion on Infertility Challenges and Lessons Learned with Shea Bart Andreone , Karen Balumbu-Bennett , Elizabeth King , and Marci Gonzalez , moderated by Abbe Feder.





A Panel Discussion on Fertility Insights with HRC Fertility Physicians: Dr. , Dr. , Dr. , moderated by . Also, a Panel Discussion on Infertility Challenges and Lessons Learned with , , , and , moderated by Abbe Feder. Fertility Innovations Showcase: Attendees will have the chance to explore the latest in fertility technology, from at-home fertility tests and tracking apps to cutting-edge treatments and laboratory technologies that are changing the landscape of reproductive medicine.





Attendees will have the chance to explore the latest in fertility technology, from at-home fertility tests and tracking apps to cutting-edge treatments and laboratory technologies that are changing the landscape of reproductive medicine. One-on-One Consultations with Fertility Experts: Personalized consultations will be available with fertility doctors, nutritionists, and financial advisors to help attendees better understand their options, create personalized family-building plans, and address specific concerns.





Personalized consultations will be available with fertility doctors, nutritionists, and financial advisors to help attendees better understand their options, create personalized family-building plans, and address specific concerns. Rejuvenation and Relaxation Room: The expo will also provide a space for attendees to relax and release anxiety. Table and chair massages, nail polish manicures and DIY jewelry making will be complimentary for all attendees.





The expo will also provide a space for attendees to relax and release anxiety. Table and chair massages, nail polish manicures and DIY jewelry making will be complimentary for all attendees. Exhibit Hall with Leading Brands: The expo's exhibit hall will feature leading fertility clinics, wellness products, financial consultants, and services related to family building. This is a unique chance for attendees to meet with industry leaders and ask questions directly.

Tickets are available now. For more information and to register, please visit www.AmericanFertilityExpo.com.

Media Contact:

Toyia Moore Borrelli

8057163303

[email protected]

SOURCE American Fertility Expo