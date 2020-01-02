American Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Common Stock Dividend for First Quarter 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Finance Trust, Inc. ("AFIN") (Nasdaq: AFIN / AFINP) announced today that it intends to continue paying monthly dividends on each share of AFIN's Class A common stock at an annualized rate of $1.10 per share or $0.2750 per share on a quarterly basis. Dividends will be paid on a monthly basis on the 15th day of each month (unless otherwise specified) to common stock holders of record on the applicable record date of such month.

Accordingly, AFIN declared a dividend of $0.0916667 on each share of AFIN's Class A common stock payable on each of January 15, 2020, February 18, 2020 and March 16, 2020 to Class A common stock holders of record at the close of business on January 13, 2020, February 10, 2020 and March 9, 2020, respectively.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about AFIN can be found on its website at www.americanfinancetrust.com.

Important Notice

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to be materially different. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding stockholder liquidity and investment value and returns. The words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of AFIN's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed on March 7, 2019 and all other filings with the SEC after that date, as such risks, uncertainties and other important factors may be updated from time to time in AFIN's subsequent reports. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AFIN undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results, unless required to do so by law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

investorrelations@americanfinancetrust.com

(866) 902-0063



SOURCE American Finance Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://americanfinancetrust.com

