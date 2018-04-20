American Financial Benefits Center Encourages Student Loan Borrowers to Consider Next Tax Season Early in Light of New Laws

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- New tax laws which went into effect at the beginning of 2018 will be reflected in taxpayers' 2019 returns, but it may be wise to start thinking of effects of the laws for personal and family budgeting purposes. This applies to student loan borrowers too, who might be affected by new laws. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers apply for and maintain enrollment in federal repayment plans, urges borrowers to consider how the new tax law may affect them.

"After April comes and goes many folks may be focusing on other issues, but this is an important part of personal finance and should be a year-round concern," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "Especially so for people with student loans."

AFBC encourages borrowers to seek out the help of a tax professional as well as a student loan professional to gain the most complete understanding of their personal financial situation in light of new tax laws. Whether borrowers will owe less, more or roughly the same could be an important part of budgeting for the year.

American Financial Benefits Center has helped thousands of student loan borrowers successfully enter into a new repayment plan with the goal of improving their loan situation. AFBC continues to help clients by assisting with recertification processes every year that borrowers wish to stay in their plan. AFBC encourages existing clients to call on them for questions related to repayment plans or other issues pertinent to AFBC's services.

For help with their taxes, borrowers should research and vet professionals so that they feel comfortable and confident that they're getting the best help.

"Taxes, student loans, budgeting — it can all get overwhelming to an already busy person," said Molina. "But we encourage having pros help whenever possible to make these important matters less intimidating."

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

Each AFBC telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

