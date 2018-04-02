American Financial Benefits Center Encourages Student Loan Borrowers to Seek Ways to Solve Finance-Related Stress

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's not surprising that finances are a source of stress for Americans — for some, it's a constant issue. However, it's perhaps not as widely known that stress is contagious and could have far-reaching effects on our brains. It follows that financial stress might not just be a problem for individuals, but could also spill over to those around them, like their families. Student loan borrowers are certainly not immune to these stresses. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company that assists student loan borrowers in applying for and recertifying enrollment in federal repayment programs, encourages borrowers to find ways to deal with financial stress.

"For those who have received assistance from AFBC and are in a repayment plan, we hope that some of the stress has subsided," said Sara Molina, Manager at AFBC. "But we realize that finances are complicated, and borrowers might be anxious about money."

AFBC assists clients in applying for and recertifying enrollment in income-driven repayment plans, which are offered by the Department of Education and base monthly student loan payments on income and family size. These plans ideally keep the payments affordable for student loan borrowers who are in them. Borrowers also become eligible for loan forgiveness at the end of a 20- to 25-year repayment period if they remain in the plan. AFBC is a private, independent company which helps borrowers utilize federal programs.

Having an affordable monthly student loan payment may just be one piece of a larger financial picture. Borrowers who are worried about other debt, housing costs, or medical bills may find themselves stressed out, affecting their family life in the process. However, experts can offer advice for improving one's financial situation and, thus, removing the need to stress. Researching tips from vetted sources as well as in-person consultations with financial professionals may help reduce money-related anxieties.

"Federal borrowers have protections that we at AFBC help our clients apply for to employ for their benefit," said Molina. "We aim to help our clients get to a place where they don't have to stress as much about their money, especially about their student loans."

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

AFBC is a member of the Association for Student Loan Relief (AFSLR), and each representative on the phone has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Contact

To learn more about American Financial Benefits Center, please contact:

American Financial Benefits Center

1900 Powell Street #600

Emeryville, CA 94608

1-800-488-1490

info@afbcenter.com

Related Links

AFBC homepage

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-financial-benefits-center-encourages-student-loan-borrowers-to-seek-ways-to-solve-finance-related-stress-300622786.html

SOURCE American Financial Benefits Center