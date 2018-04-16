American Financial Benefits Center is Committed to Helping Student Loan Borrowers Better Their Repayment Experience

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loan repayment can be some of the most stressful or tedious financial burdens that Americans face today. But student loan repayment isn't always terrible, especially if the borrower is in the right repayment plan. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company that helps borrowers apply for and recertify enrollment in federal repayment plans, has helped thousands of borrowers better their repayment situations.

"Our team of expertise has assisted a huge number of borrowers find a better repayment plan and stay in that plan," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "Our professionals help clients recertify so that if they continue to need that plan, they have support in maintaining enrollment."

Recertification is important because AFBC centers its services around income-driven repayment plans. These are offered by the Department of Education to federal borrowers, but require an application and yearly recertification. AFBC has already helped its clients successfully enroll in a plan; many choose to recertify. Recertification allows borrowers to stay in the plan as long as they need, which could be the full 20- to 25-year repayment period. Borrowers in income-driven repayment plans are then positioned for loan forgiveness at the end of this 20- to 25-year period.

AFBC is a private company that offers borrower-focused service within the world of student loans. AFBC prides itself on quality service that helps borrowers move towards the repayment situation that hopefully makes their financial life less stressful. Since so many borrowers have more affordable payments in income-driven plans, they are better equipped to stay on top of their loans or pursue other major financial goals, like retirement or purchasing a home.

"Borrowers in the right repayment plan are definitely at an advantage," said Molina. "If we at AFBC can help our clients maximize their financial success, we know we've done good work."

