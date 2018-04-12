American Financial Benefits Center: Need for Financial Literacy in Kids Grows as Student Loan Debt Also Rises

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As household debt in the United States climbs to dizzying new heights, more and more schools are instituting financial literacy programs. Teaching kids high school age and younger about personal finance may be especially important, especially given the growing prevalence of student loans. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers apply for and maintain enrollment in federal repayment programs, encourages widespread financial literacy for students.

"Given the scope of the student loan issue in the United States, educating every child about finance and student loans is important," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "Educating kids about not just the loans themselves, but also what repayment means may be life-changing."

Financial literacy programs in high schools still have a long way to go before they are universal. But since regret is often felt by student loan borrowers regarding their debt, the issue seems much more pressing. And kids who were not given the tools to succeed may turn into adults who need assistance when it comes to their student loans.

AFBC has helped thousands of student loan borrowers successfully apply for income-driven repayment plans (IDRs). IDRs often lower qualified borrowers' monthly payments because they are based on income and family size. AFBC also continues to support clients by assisting with yearly recertification needed to stay in the plans.

"We hope the services we provide at AFBC will help temper any regret that borrowers may have, and help make up for what was missing when it comes to personal finance," said Molina. "And we encourage our clients, and all folks, to focus on teaching the next generation about what it means to be financially literate."

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

Each AFBC telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

