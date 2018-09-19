American Financial Benefits Center on a Recent Student Loan Assistance Initiative: Delaware Pays Down Teachers' Student Loan Debt

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Add Delaware to the list of states that are directly dealing with the void left by the struggling Public Servant Loan Program (PSLF), offering to make student loan payments to educators who teach in areas of "high need." Earlier this year, Maryland announced a program to slow the rising tide of student loan debt, including resources for public servants frustrated by PSLF. Teachers who qualify can earn up to five yearly awards between $1,000 to $2,000. With teachers averaging $30,000 of student loan debt, this can make a dent in, though not usually erase, student loan debt. Clients of American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a documents preparation company, understand the satisfaction of receiving help finding and securing a solution to overwhelming student loan debt, such as a federal income-driven repayment plan (IDR).

Paul Brady/Bigstock.com

"It is encouraging to see states step up like this," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "Teachers, especially those who teach in specialized subjects, should get a break from student loan debt. All our efforts are to step up on our clients' behalf, keeping their recertifications up to date and, hopefully, their payments down with an IDR."

The program is intended to reward teachers for working in underserved areas. This is especially true of particular subjects that require extra certifications, such as math, chemistry, Special Education and English as a Second Language. In addition, by paying down student loan debt, the state hopes to attract more diverse teachers who often have higher student loan debt. To qualify, teachers must work in a high-need area and receive an educator rating of "effective" or better on the Delaware Performance Appraisal System II.

Nearly none of these teachers have, as yet, been helped by the PSLF. At this point, after more than 10 years -- though, theoretically, millions of American public servants are eligible -- the PSLF program has granted student loan debt forgiveness to less than 200. While the program appears simple, very few public servants have had the assertiveness and luck to make 120 qualifying payments. After years of thinking they were on the right track, many borrowers found out that they did not have the exact right type of student loan, in the exact right kind of repayment plan, paying exactly on time and in the right way. The process was so arduous that, The New York Times reported, even lawyers were unable to help public servants make the correct payments.

AFBC has successfully guided thousands of its clients through the IDR repayment application process, where such programs reduce federal loan repayments to 10 or 15 percent of discretionary income, taking into account family size, perhaps ending in forgiveness in 20 or 25 years. Such programs are in place to assist borrowers who struggle and may not qualify for other assistance programs.

"We are glad that Delaware is helping its teachers," said Molina. "Education of our children is a primary responsibility and teachers shouldn't have to be saddled with a lifetime of debt to take on this responsibility. We feel good about helping so many clients who had been overburdened by student loan debt move on in their lives."

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

Each AFBC telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

American Financial Benefits Center Newsroom

Contact

To learn more about American Financial Benefits Center, please contact:

American Financial Benefits Center

1900 Powell Street #600

Emeryville, CA 94608

1-800-488-1490

info@afbcenter.com

Related Images

image1.png

delaware-state-building.jpg

Delaware State Building

Paul Brady/Bigstock.com

Related Links

American Financial Benefits Center

SOURCE American Financial Benefits Center