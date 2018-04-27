American Financial Benefits Center on Adulting and Student Loan Responsibility

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Being an adult comes with a lot of different responsibilities, and while millennials may poke fun at "adulting," everyone experiences it differently. For some, getting their first "real job" or apartment might be the first signal that adulthood has officially arrived. For others, financial responsibilities may propel them into adulthood, and one financial issue may feature prominently in young adult minds: student loans. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company that helps its clients with federal income-driven repayment plan application and recertification paperwork, reminds borrowers that if their student loan responsibilities become too much, federal repayment plans may provide relief.

"Adulting has a different meaning for each person, and can even change throughout a single day," said Sara Molina, Manager at AFBC. "Student loan borrowers may share the experience of feeling like an adult when they have to deal with their loans."

Because finances are important for adult life — adults must be able to pay for housing, food, and debts reliably — managing them is an essential skill for adults to have. Therefore, financial bloggers write en masse about how to manage money, budget, save, and pay down debts. While individuals may decide to speak with a financial expert about their own situation, individuals can glean some basics from such blogs.

Financial adulting requires several characteristics that contribute to financial health: saving, paying down debts, spending thoughtfully, and knowing when to ask for help. Many young adults with student debt may find achieving financial health difficult. However, asking for help may lead them to federal income-driven repayment plans, in which payments are based on income and family size and can be reduced to as low as zero for certain circumstances.

"Feeling like an adult is a double-edged sword," said Molina. "Learning how to manage such heavy financial responsibilities is essential for adulting and can make financial life a lot easier. At AFBC, we help our clients utilize federal repayment programs that can ease their financial burdens. If they can feel young without ignoring their student loan responsibilities, we know we've done our jobs."

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

Each AFBC telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Contact

To learn more about American Financial Benefits Center, please contact:

American Financial Benefits Center

1900 Powell Street #600

Emeryville, CA 94608

1-800-488-1490

info@afbcenter.com

Related Links

AFBC home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-financial-benefits-center-on-adulting-and-student-loan-responsibility-300637483.html

SOURCE American Financial Benefits Center

Related Links

https://afbcenter.com

