American Financial Benefits Center on Setting Intentions in Personal Finance

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meeting financial goals can be difficult. Sometimes it's a matter of hard numbers — some folks simply don't have the cash after paying bills to save enough or pay off a debt. Sometimes it's a matter of psychology to keep hands off extra income. Having a distinct purpose for saving — or any personal finance strategy — may be helpful in the pursuit of certain goals, including student loans. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company that helps student loan borrowers with applications and recertifications for federal repayment plans, encourages an approach to financial goals with a clear purpose.

"While simply saving money, paying off debt or any other personal financial goal can be enough for some people, others may need a greater purpose to motivate them," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "We encourage outlining that purpose."

AFBC clients, for example, in income-driven repayment plans with their student loans, may be prioritizing diverting funds to other savings goals as they slowly repay their student loans. Since income-driven repayment plans also position eligible borrowers for loan forgiveness after a certain number of years of repayment, this might also factor into the goals of certain borrowers.

Other financial goals include saving for specific big-ticket items or experiences, like a car or a vacation, or amassing the down payment for a home. Having specific intentions for savings goals, including multiple savings accounts for different goals, may be helpful in creating boundaries for usage of that money.

Juggling student loans with other types of financial issues can be tough. AFBC has helped thousands of student loan borrowers successfully apply for and recertify enrollment in income-driven repayment plans which ideally help further their financial goals.

"Sometimes the goal is just to pay your bills, and there's nothing wrong with that," said Molina. "But when you can move further along and start setting bigger objectives, having a clear vision of your purpose in doing so helps. AFBC aims to help borrowers get to those financial milestones with more ease."

About American Financial Benefits Center

American Financial Benefits Center is a document preparation company that helps clients apply for federal student loan repayment plans that fit their personal financial and student loan situation. Through its strict customer service guidelines, the company strives for the highest levels of honesty and integrity.

Each AFBC telephone representative has received the Certified Student Loan Professional certification through the International Association of Professional Debt Arbitrators (IAPDA).

Contact

To learn more about American Financial Benefits Center, please contact:

American Financial Benefits Center

1900 Powell Street #600

Emeryville, CA 94608

1-800-488-1490

info@afbcenter.com

Related Links

AFBC home page

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-financial-benefits-center-on-setting-intentions-in-personal-finance-300641693.html

SOURCE American Financial Benefits Center

Related Links

http://afbcenter.com

