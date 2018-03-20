American Financial Benefits Center to Student Loan Borrowers: If Considering a Master's, Universities Abroad May Be a Good Possibility

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For student loan borrowers who are looking to get a master's degree, studying overseas could be a good option. Why? There are different cultural and intellectual benefits to studying outside the United States, to be sure, but the tuition at foreign schools may also be less expensive. While the true cost of attendance for American students may vary considerably, it still might be worth researching. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers apply for and recertify repayment plans, encourages aspiring master's students to consider getting their degree abroad.

"If you already have some student loan debt but still want to go further with your studies, it's wise to stay very conscious of the cost of your next degree," said Sara Molina, Manager at AFBC. "For some, taking on more debt may be unavoidable, but it's always a good idea to research all of your options."

There are many factors to consider when deciding whether to apply for or attend a university overseas. Tuition is one factor, and tuition might be significantly less expensive than a comparable American school.

But there are many non-tuition costs that could add up, depending on how high the cost of living is in the area, whether or not a potential visa would allow the student to work, or whether the degree obtained could translate well into the American job market. To address this last issue, experts say potential master's students should research the reputation and international connections of the university that they're interested in—all with the degree-seeker's specific field in mind.

Federal student loans are available for Americans attending certain international universities, though borrowers should be thoughtful before taking on new debt. And while in-school deferment does exist for graduate students, borrowers who are in repayment now should be taking advantage of all the resources available to make their repayment manageable.

AFBC clients, for instance, who are in income-driven repayment plans, have received assistance from AFBC in the application and recertification processes for various repayment plans. AFBC is a private, independent company which helps clients take the guesswork out of repayment plan applications. AFBC is not affiliated with any government agency or loan servicer. The company provides a borrower-centered service in regard to repayment plan applications and recertifications.

"We urge our clients and all student loan borrowers to make the most out of any further education they get, including obtaining an education for the best price," said Molina. "Sometimes that means going a little further from home for your next degree."

