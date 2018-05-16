American Financial Benefits on Timely Completion of College and Effects on Student Loan Borrowers

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College success often hinges on timely completion. College is, unfortunately, often a very expensive, all-or-nothing game, in that having some college experience but no degree usually doesn't benefit the former student financially. Taking a long time to complete a degree can also make life more difficult. American Financial Benefits Center (AFBC), a private document preparation company that helps federal student loan borrowers with applications for federal repayment programs, recognizes the importance of college completion times.

"Many people think of student loan borrowers as graduates of college, but in fact, so many did not get their degree," said Sara Molina, manager at AFBC. "Those borrowers who have no degree still need support, too."

Experts are advising for resources to be put on "time to degree," or how long it takes to complete a degree program. And the ability to finish college within four years, for example, doesn't just depend on hard work or guidance during college; students who have had rigorous high school educations fare much better.

Completing school on time has ramifications far beyond those specific years as well. Student loan borrowers, for instance, who leave school without finishing often have a rough time when it comes to repayment. Students who take a long time to complete school will have the reward of a degree but may have racked up extra loans along the way.

AFBC is a private, independent document preparation company that has worked with thousands of student loan borrowers of various educational backgrounds apply for and maintain enrollment in income-driven repayment plans. These plans are offered by the Department of Education and often help struggling borrowers by offering lower monthly payments.

"AFBC counts many different types of borrowers among our clients, which has given us a unique perspective on the scope of student loan debt in the United States," said Molina. "We aim to offer exceptional services to everyone from those who didn't finish college to Ph.D. holders — because all types of folks may need extra help."

