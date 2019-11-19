American Financial Network, Inc. Now Lending Nationwide

BREA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) announced that it has obtained its final state license, making it a true nationwide lender licensed in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. In addition to expanding its reach across the country, AFN announced its technology expansion whereby a single-source Command Center portal encompasses most of the company's technological needs and streamlines processes for its branches and all personnel.

"As a constantly growing company, we are excited to expand and bring our brand to New York and Vermont, the final two states rounding out our national lending status," said John Sherman, President of AFN. "We have a large presence on the west coast and have spent the last decade extending our reach across the country. New York licensing is a goal we are very pleased to have achieved."

The Command Center portal offers many valuable tools that were either not available prior to implementation or were found in multiple programs and online sites. Development of this tool makes virtually all technology required to perform myriad tasks as a mortgage banker available when on the go, giving flexibility and portability to aspects of the job that were previously office-centric. The Command Center's Loan Workbench tool is an LO point of sale that will enable all sales personnel to perform all duties within the portal, eliminating the need for multiple logins to multiple apps and offering a very efficient, time-saving platform for Team AFN's Loan Originators.

Chief Operating Officer, Jonathan Gwin, touched on Command Center features and benefits stating, "The AFN Command Center functions like an operating system that gives us one-stop-shop access to a business intelligence dashboard and apps that help make our jobs easier. Sales and Ops alike can see their individual metrics and loan pipeline without logging into the LOS, and Branch Managers can see all metrics and loan activity for their branch. This is yet another advancement in mortgage lending that sets Team AFN up for success as our seasoned sales team and new recruits alike benefit from the latest and greatest time-saving technology."

About American Financial Network, Inc.

Established in 2001 by Jack and John Sherman, American Financial Network, Inc. (AFN) is a licensed mortgage lender (NMLS #237341) that is proud to have assisted hundreds of thousands of customers in financing their American dream of homeownership over the last 18 years. AFN is based in Brea, California, is licensed in all 50 states plus D.C., has more than 1,500 employees (800+ sales force) with such great diversity that 37 languages are cumulatively spoken, has more than 140 branches across the U.S. and remains on an impressive growth trajectory. AFN is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer, and an approved issuer for Ginnie Mae. A direct lender with in-house underwriting, AFN offers a full line of mortgage products including: Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, 203(k) rehab loans and more.

