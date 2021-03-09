American Financial Resources adds Conventional financing for singlewides adding to product suite for Manufactured Homes Tweet this

One of the few lenders that finances singlewides, AFR offers a comprehensive suite of manufactured home programs and financing options, including FHA, VA, USDA, Fannie Mae MH Advantage®, and Freddie Mac CHOICEHome®.

Providing an affordable solution for families nationwide, more than 22 million people in the U.S. already live in manufactured homes, according to the Manufactured Housing Institute.

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

