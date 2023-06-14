American Financial Resources Announced 'Champion of Manufactured Housing' by the USDA

AFR was selected as the top Manufactured Housing wholesale partner and recognized in Washington, DC by the United States Department of Agriculture

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources (AFR), a leading national lender, was recently named by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as the top Manufactured Wholesale Partner. The recognition was presented during the National Homeownership Awards ceremony held in Washington, DC on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The USDA acknowledged the pressing need for affordable housing and emphasized the significance of manufactured homes as a viable and economical option.

AFR expresses deep gratitude to the USDA, local third-party originators, and the entire AFR Team for their invaluable contributions. The recognition from the USDA underscores the crucial role played by AFR in advancing wholesale manufactured home lending and making homeownership a reality for more individuals. Christopher Guerin, AFR's EVP of Origination and Business Development, humbly accepted the award on behalf of the AFR colleagues, stating, "It is our sincere conviction that by embracing factory-built housing, we can address the critical issue of affordable housing while ensuring that everyone has access to a safe and comfortable place to call home. We are committed to promoting this vision and partnering with stakeholders who share our passion for creating sustainable and inclusive communities."

Acknowledging the importance of collaborative efforts, AFR extends heartfelt appreciation to local third-party originators without whom this award and nomination would not have been possible. Third-party originators serve as the driving force behind the realization of countless homeownership dreams for individuals and families. As mentioned by Mr. Guerin, "It is through their expertise and tireless efforts that we can provide the vital financial support necessary for aspiring homeowners." AFR is deeply grateful to its clients, partners, and stakeholders for their unwavering trust, support, and belief in the shared vision.

Furthermore, AFR attributes its success to the exceptional dedication and unwavering commitment of the entire AFR Team. This remarkable achievement reflects the collective efforts of the talented individuals who have worked tirelessly to streamline processes, improve efficiencies, and deliver the best programs for partners and, ultimately, families. With over 25 years of experience in financing manufactured homes, AFR has become an industry expert. This award highlights the determination and perseverance exhibited by AFR associates in providing a solution to the challenges of low-inventory shortages and inflation that have impacted society at large.

American Financial Resources feels deeply honored by this recognition and remains steadfast in its commitment to core values. As we celebrate this remarkable milestone, AFR looks forward to continuing its journey of helping more families achieve homeownership. In the words of Mr. Guerin during his acceptance speech, "Thank you for your support, and here's to a future where affordable housing becomes a reality for all."

