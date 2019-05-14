American Financial Resources Inc. Joins Next Step Network

LOUISVILLE, Ky., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Next Step Network is pleased to announce that American Financial Resources Inc. (AFR), a residential mortgage lender operating nationwide, has joined Next Step's efforts to promote the use of affordable, energy-efficient factory-built homes to increase homeownership opportunities.

"American Financial Resources' expertise in the mortgage industry is a welcome addition to our growing network," said Stacey Epperson, president and founder of Next Step Network. "Their participation in the SmartMH program will provide a path to sustainable, affordable homeownership for individuals across the nation."

Established in 1997 and based in Parsippany, New Jersey, AFR is comprised of both B2B (AFR) and B2C (eLEND) residential mortgage divisions. Combined, these divisions serve thousands of mortgage brokers, bankers, lenders, homeowners, home buyers, realtors and contractors nationwide, with their residential financing needs.

"We are excited to join the Next Step Network," said Bill Packer, executive vice president and chief operating officer, American Financial Resources. "The organization is aligned with our belief that manufactured housing provides an affordable, environmentally responsible alternative to help American families find affordable housing with amenities that rival and often surpass more traditionally constructed homes. Not to mention this partnership supports our mission to help bring more families home."

AFR is dedicated to the pursuit of growth and education, and is an active member in many of the communities which they are serving.

Next Step members are a part of a national network of individuals, business and organizations that believe that manufactured housing is a viable, affordable, environmentally responsible solution to help solve America's affordable housing crisis. Our members benefit from Next Step's work to transform the manufactured housing industry. Network members are dedicated to: delivering education, removing barriers to housing, changing the image of manufactured housing, and advancing policy changes around manufactured housing finance and Duty to Serve that better benefit home buyers and communities.

Next Step's SmartMH program connects educated homebuyers with financial institutions and manufactured home retailers to increase access to affordable, ENERGY STAR® manufactured homes with fair financing. Freddie Mac has partnered with Next Step to expand the program, while improving access to credit for prepared, manufactured homebuyers.

About Next Step® Network, Inc.

Next Step® Network, Inc. is a national, nonprofit housing intermediary that works to promote expanded use of factory-built housing as a viable solution to address housing affordability. Our organization mobilizes a national network of mission-driven nonprofits, leaders in the manufactured housing industry and lending institutions serving home buyers and homeowners in their communities. Next Step's system – Manufactured Housing Done Right® – connects responsible financing, comprehensive homebuyer education and delivery of high-quality, ENERGY STAR® manufactured homes at scale, creating a model that brings more value to the homeowners and communities. Learn more at www.nextstepus.org.

About American Financial Resources

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR), the leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations in the country and an innovator in the construction and renovation lending area, is ranked among the nation's leading mortgage lenders. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators and their customers. For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com.

