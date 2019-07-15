American Financial Resources, Inc. Offers Pricing on ARIVE

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is pleased to announce that its pricing is now available in the ARIVE lender marketplace, a digital platform developed to serve independent mortgage experts.

AFR continuously works to bring to market innovative solutions to streamline and simplify the lending process and support mortgage brokers. Through a partnership with AIME (Association of Independent Mortgage Experts), ARIVE aims to provide independent originators with the connections and tools to both compete in a crowded marketplace and serve increasingly tech-savvy borrowers nationwide.

"For more than 20 years, AFR has grown by responsively addressing the needs of the market and our lending partners," said Bill Packer, executive vice president and chief operating officer, American Financial Resources, Inc. "We are proud to provide another way to access our pricing and programs, and will continue to look for innovative ways to help mortgage brokers thrive."

"Opening up the platform with so much support makes it apparent there's a need for an up-to-the-minute tech solution for independent mortgage originators, and we're excited to be the ones providing it," said Katie Sweeney, senior vice president, ARIVE, LLC. "We've created a platform that will assist in the overall growth of the wholesale space, and now brokers will be able to easily price and register with AFR through ARIVE."

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is the leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations in the country and an innovator in the construction and renovation lending area, as well as being ranked among the nation's leading mortgage lenders. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators and their customers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender: Lender NMLS 2826 at nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrwholesale.com.

About ARIVE

ARIVE, LLC., is a private technology company based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Conceived as an engine to drive mortgage technology into the future, ARIVE offers the first of its kind mortgage marketplace designed to allow independent mortgage originators access to lenders, borrowers, and third-party vendors in a seamless ecosystem. For more information on ARIVE, visit ARIVE.com or email info@ARIVE.com.

