American Financial Resources Reinstates Conventional OTC Financing

"Traditional construction loans usually require a second round of borrower credit, asset and income qualification, as well as a second closing when the home is ready to be occupied," says Bill Packer, executive vice president and chief operations officer, American Financial Resources, Inc. "This generally results in higher costs to the consumer as well as interest rate uncertainty, take-out financing risk for the builder, and a more complex transaction overall. These issues are solved with single-close products."

OTC loans are available for manufactured homes, modular homes, and site-built homes; and AFR offers a variety of financing options for eligible borrowers including FHA, VA, USDA and Conventional OTC programs.

"We are proud to offer a full suite of One-Time Close products, and support our business partners with more than a decade of experience to guide them throughout the OTC process, while continuing to fulfill our mission of bringing families home," says Packer.

About American Financial Resources, Inc.

American Financial Resources, Inc. (AFR) is a leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations and an innovator in construction and renovation lending, as well as being ranked among the nation's leading mortgage lenders. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to mortgage brokers, loan originators and their customers. American Financial Resources, Inc. is an Equal Housing Lender: Lender NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com.

