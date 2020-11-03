SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bourgeoning urban artist AtZ, exclusively represented at American Fine Art, celebrates women in Hollywood and everywhere else with one of his latest paintings We Are Paramount. This original mixed media painting pays homage to the great Pop master Andy Warhol and Paramount from Warhol's Ads Portfolio.

AtZ Paramount Exclusively at American Fine Art, Inc. AtZ Paintings Exclusively at American Fine Art, Inc.

Set against the backdrop of the renowned production studio's logo, AtZ has dynamically changed the tone by adding "We Are" and leaving Paramount quite literally dripping with femininity. The now infamous figure of Wall Street's Fearless Girl is superimposed at the base of the mountain, standing up for girls and women everywhere proudly declaring "We Are Paramount." This painting is an exquisite work of art highlighting the female voice with a soft yet defiant strength and beautiful presence.

AtZ works primarily with stencil, acrylics, spray paint, and mixed media to create bold and aesthetically pleasing one-of-a-kind paintings. His work, style, and fresh approach to the old school of back alley graffiti and new highbrow street art has made it to the realm of fine art and so far, his fans cannot get enough. AtZ's works are now in private collections as well as public spaces around the world from New Zealand to New York. AtZ has mastered the ability to transform common imagery into meaningful and introspective pieces. Having had no formal art training, he looks to his predecessors in the world of street art like Crash and Banksy; as well as Andy Warhol. Like a few other contemporary street artists, AtZ highly values his anonymity, preferring to live a private life to personal fame and notoriety. He describes painting and the act of creation as the thing that brings him peace. AtZ finds his inspiration in everyone he meets and the volatile and changing world around him.

American Fine Art offers a "World of Fine Art Suitable for Every Lifestyle" ™ with an environment and selection like no other gallery at their state-of-the-art 12,000sq. ft, showroom. Specializing in the original masters of 19th-21st centuries including Picasso, Warhol, Miro, Rockwell, Wyeth, Dali, Chagall, Leger, Matisse, Lichtenstein, and more. In addition to these established masters, the gallery represents such infamous street artists as Mr. Brainwash and Banksy alongside AtZ. Established nearly three decades ago the gallery is also an international publisher, boutique jeweler, and hot glass studio.

