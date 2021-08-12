American Flag Football League Taps Into Facebook's Paid Online Events Feature

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Flag Football League (AFFL), the preeminent flag football organization in the United States, will live stream 10 playoff games, including the AFFL's first-ever co-ed exhibition game, to a global audience on Facebook.

Premiering on Saturday, August 14, live from AVEVA Stadium in Houston, Texas, fans will have the opportunity to enjoy AFFL playoff action via Facebook, with six games available to viewers free of charge. In addition, four "win or go home" games featuring some of the AFFL's top teams will be exclusively available for a small fee via Facebook's Paid Online Events feature. The full schedule of AFFL games on Facebook, can be found on facebook.com/FlagFootball/events.

"We couldn't be more excited about our collaboration with Facebook to make the AFFL's elite level of competitive flag football available to fans across the globe," said Jeffrey Lewis, CEO and Founder of the American Flag Football League. "In the U.S., participation in flag football has grown to over 6 million people, and on the women's side, interest in the sport has never been stronger. We are looking to build on the 1.65 million viewers who tuned in to our Facebook streams of our Finals in June of 2019. The future of revenue generation for sports like flag football will include exclusive paid events streamed commercial-free to the most hard-core fans, creating an overall superior user experience."

The announcement comes ahead of the AFFL's fourth season and follows a recent slate of league milestones including: a crowdfunding campaign on SeedInvest that gives fans an opportunity to own a portion of the league; agreement with CBS Sports to broadcast games this summer; the launch of AFFL's women's division and commitment to pay equity; a $6 million partnership with L Sports making them the AFFL's official data provider; an agreement with AccuWeather to become the official weather app of the league; and the recent launch of the AFFL's first-ever Youth League, which seeks to create a cohesive and unified youth league at the local, state, regional, and national levels.

"We're excited to support AFFL in growing their fan community and building a direct-to-consumer business using Facebook's suite of tools, such as Paid Online Events and Facebook Groups," said Sidhant Rao, Facebook North America Sports League Partnerships Lead."

The AFFL offers the highest level of competitive flag football and has attracted some of the NFL's biggest names in years past, including Michael Vick, Chad Ochocinco, Terrell Owens, Vince Young, and Danny Wuerffel. The league features a 7-on-7 format on a 100-yard field, with a 15-person roster and a 60-minute game.

The Men's AFFL tournament kicked off in Indianapolis on July 23-25, with the inaugural Women's AFFL tournament debuting on August 28-29 at AVEVA Stadium in Houston, Texas.

After catching the quarterfinals and semifinals on Facebook, fans are invited to tune into CBS Sports Network for four additional AFFL games, including the inaugural Women's Division and Men's Division championship games on Saturday, August 28 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and Sunday, August 29 at 4:00 p.m. ET, respectively.

About The American Flag Football League (AFFL)

AFFL is the premier Flag Football organization in the world, offering Men's and Women's professional events, youth leagues and content around America's fastest growing team sport. It unites a worldwide community of players and fans around the shared values of flag – inclusivity, fun, positivity, competition, and intensity. For more information, please visit www.affl.com . #thefutureisflag #football4all.

