American Flatbread Launches Meatless Evolution, a New Line of Plant-Based Pizzas

PITTSFIELD, N.H., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hey, pizza fans! Are you ready for a pizza evolution? What about a tasty, gourmet, "meatless" pizza evolution? Yeah, we're pretty excited, too!

In the age of pepperoni shortages and a growing consumer trend towards flexitarianism (semi-vegetarianism), American Flatbread is proud to announce the launch of a new line of plant-based, flash-frozen pizzas, Meatless Evolution.

The line, which will include vegetarian and vegan options, has been one of the most highly requested items by American Flatbread consumers, so the brand listened, innovated, and delivered — right to your oven. Their latest lineup will not only appeal to consumers looking to limit their meat intake, but also to those desperate to switch up pizza night while still enjoying classic toppings and delicious, fresh ingredients.

"We are so excited to be the first brand on the market to offer plant-based pizza products with both traditional and non-dairy cheese options. We understand our consumers want choices, which is why we spent over a year developing the perfect taste and texture profile for pizza-lovers who want a meatless alternative of their favorite toppings," said Brad Sterl, president and founder of American Flatbread. "Our team takes extreme pride in innovating our product lineup to meet the evolving needs of our consumers."

Using hand-stretched dough made from 100% organic wheat, along with fresh and whole ingredients from trusted farmers, each crisp and savory bite is powered by pea protein and provides consumers a healthy serving of both protein and fiber.

Here's the full breakdown of the line's newest additions:

Vegan Pepperoni : The brand's iconic 100% organic wheat crust topped with plant-based pepperoni, homemade tomato sauce, dairy-free mozzarella style shreds & fresh herbs.

: The brand's iconic 100% organic wheat crust topped with plant-based pepperoni, homemade tomato sauce, dairy-free mozzarella style shreds & fresh herbs. Vegan Meat Lovers : 100% organic wheat crust topped with plant-based pepperoni, plant-based sausage crumbles, homemade tomato sauce, dairy-free mozzarella style shreds & fresh herbs.

: 100% organic wheat crust topped with plant-based pepperoni, plant-based sausage crumbles, homemade tomato sauce, dairy-free mozzarella style shreds & fresh herbs. Plant-Based Pepperoni : 100% organic wheat crust topped with plant-based pepperoni, homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan & fresh herbs.

: 100% organic wheat crust topped with plant-based pepperoni, homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago, parmesan & fresh herbs. Plant-Based Supreme: 100% organic wheat crust topped with plant-based pepperoni, broccoli, mushrooms, homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, asiago, feta & fresh herbs.

Each 10-inch pizza in the Meatless Evolution line contains three servings per container and will retail for $8.99. They can be purchased starting mid-September at select Harris Teeter locations as well as on the brand's website. The pizzas will also be available to purchase via the brand's Amazon storefront page starting in October.

And as if the company didn't have enough to celebrate, over the past 24 weeks, the New Hampshire-based brand has grown 42.5% year-over-year, outpacing many of its competitors. In the frozen pizza category, they've grown nearly 30%.

"Even though the category is growing, we're growing two-times the category rate," said Sterl. "There's a reason our brand is experiencing exponential growth while other brands are just growing. Unveiling the new plant-based line continues to set American Flatbread apart from our competitors and we couldn't be more excited."

Be sure to check out the frozen pizza aisle to try American Flatbread's traditional, vegan, gluten-free, and plant-based products. For more information on American Flatbread, visit www.americanflatbreadproducts.com or follow @americanflatbreadproducts on Instagram.

About American Flatbread

At American Flatbread, we treat our fresh, whole ingredients from New England like the stars they are, and use them to create our own unique flavors. The result is pizza that blows your expectations completely out of the frozen food aisle. We still talk with neighborhood vendors about the freshest herbs, produce, and meats in order to source the freshest, cleanest ingredients. Most importantly, we still have real people making our real food. That means forming the dough by hand from 100% organically grown wheat from farmers we trust, pulling pies out of our wood-fired ovens with battle-tested peels, and adding just the right amount of maple syrup to our homemade sauce.

