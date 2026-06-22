MIAMI, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W, the AI Communications Firm, today released The Airlines & Hotels AI Visibility Index 2026 — ranking the 25 travel brands by estimated AI citation share across more than 60 traveler prompts on ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews.

Delta Air Lines leads with an estimated 10.5% AI citation share. Marriott follows at an estimated ~10%, Hilton at ~8.5%, United at ~7.5%, and American Airlines at ~6.5% — despite American flying more domestic seats than any other carrier.

Why it matters: The four largest U.S. airlines together control an estimated 78% of the domestic market. Marriott operates an estimated 1.7 million rooms across 9,300 hotels — the largest hotel company in the world. In a category where the buyer journey now runs through "best airline for X" and "best hotel in Y," the brand AI names is the brand that gets booked.

Three findings:

Wyndham runs more U.S. hotels than anyone (~6,400 locations) and ranks 14th in citation share. Property count does not translate when brand value lives in budget franchises. OTAs are getting squeezed. As AI engines answer travel queries directly, Booking, Expedia, and Kayak are the most exposed layer in the funnel. Loyalty coverage moves the needle. Brands covered by The Points Guy, NerdWallet Travel, and frequent-flyer community forums (Reddit r/awardtravel, FlyerTalk) consistently out-cite peers with larger ad budgets.

"American flies the most seats. Delta wins the answer. Wyndham runs the most hotels in America. Marriott and Hilton win the answer. Loyalty programs were built to lock in the customer. The new lock-in is being the default answer." — Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman, 5W

Full ranking: https://www.5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/airlines-hotels-ai-visibility-index-2026/

Methodology: The 5W AI Visibility Index measures estimated brand citation share across structured prompts on the five major AI engines. Findings are directional estimates — not a live query audit or consumer survey.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority inside ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. Founded 2003. Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's. Agency of the Year, American Business Awards®. 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications, Ragan. Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year. 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations