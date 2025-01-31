American Football Equipment Market in the US to Grow by USD 312.4 Million (2025-2029), Youth Participation Boosts Growth, AI Impact Report - Technavio - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The american football equipment market in us size is estimated to grow by USD 312.4 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Increasing participation by youth in american football is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing participation of women in american football. However, fear of concussions while playing american football poses a challenge. Key market players include Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Big Game USA LLC, BRG Sports Inc., Certor Sports LLC, Champro Sports, Douglas Sports, First Team Inc, Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Rogers Athletic, Shock Doctor Inc., Under Armour Inc., VOIT Corp., Xenith LLC, and XTECH Protective Equipment LLC.

American Football Equipment Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2022 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 312.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.3 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution North America at 100% Key countries US Key companies profiled Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Big Game USA LLC, BRG Sports Inc., Certor Sports LLC, Champro Sports, Douglas Sports, First Team Inc, Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Rogers Athletic, Shock Doctor Inc., Under Armour Inc., VOIT Corp., Xenith LLC, and XTECH Protective Equipment LLC

The American football equipment market is thriving, with key trends including cleats, balls, protective gear, jerseys, and the growing purchasing power of fans. Online marketplaces dominate sales, especially for women's football and female players. Smart footballs and wearable electronics are innovations gaining traction, along with the VAR system. Recyclable football gear is a priority for eco-conscious consumers. E-sports, fan gear, and fitness fads also impact the market. The shoes segment focuses on advanced technology, while international sports events and international brands drive demand. Protective gear manufacturers prioritize safety for athletes, addressing mental health concerns and catastrophic injuries. Accessories, gloves, and balls remain essential, with volleyball, running, and cycling also influencing sales. High school levels and grassroots programs are important growth areas. Television advertisements and partnerships with athletes further boost the sports industry and sports sector, including sports management.

The American football landscape in the US has seen a significant shift in recent years, with an increasing number of women participating in the sport. This trend is evident in both the youth and professional levels. The United States Womens Football League (USWFL) was established in 2011, and currently boasts ten teams. Women's representation in the NFL has also increased, with 319 women holding various roles in the league office, equating to a record-breaking 41.3% female presence in 2022. History was made in 2020 when Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar became the first female coaches on a champion squad, further highlighting the growing influence of women in American football.

The American football equipment market faces several challenges. Key categories include cleats, balls, protective gear, jerseys, and accessories. Purchasing power and online marketplaces significantly impact sales. Women's football and female players represent growing segments, with a demand for smart footballs, wearable electronics, and VAR systems. Recyclable gear and e-sports are emerging trends. Fan gear, fitness fads, and gaming culture influence consumer behavior. The shoes segment benefits from advanced technology. Volleyball, running, and cycling also impact the market. Protective gear, footballs, and accessories are essential for high school level and international sports events. Mental health, lifestyle-related health issues, and catastrophic injuries drive demand for protective gear. Under Armour and international brands dominate, with television advertisements and athletes influencing sales. E-commerce platforms and sports industry/sector growth contribute to market expansion. Protective gear manufacturers prioritize innovation to address player safety concerns.

American football, known for its physicality, unfortunately, comes with a high risk of injuries, particularly head injuries such as concussions. During the 2021 NFL preseason and regular season, a total of 187 concussions were reported. These injuries, often caused by helmet-to-helmet impacts, pose significant concerns due to their potential long-term effects. Research links concussions to potential health issues like dementia, Parkinson's disease, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative condition. The football equipment industry is under increasing scrutiny to develop safer equipment to mitigate these risks and prioritize player safety.

1.1 Protective gear- The American football equipment market in the US is primarily driven by the protective gear segment, which holds the largest revenue share. Mandated by football leagues like the NFL and governing bodies such as the NFHS, protective gear includes essential items like cups and athletic supporters, elbow sleeves and arm pads, gloves, girdles, hip, knee, thigh, and tail pads, mouth guards, neck rolls, shoulder pads, and rib protectors. Innovation and regulation are key factors fueling growth in this segment. The NFL's rule mandating the use of leg and thigh pads since 2013 and the increasing use of gloves have contributed to market expansion. Among all protective gear, shoulder pads are the most expensive and crucial, costing between USD50 and USD400. Lightweight and smaller designs, driven by technological advancements, are gaining popularity. Despite a low substitution cycle, opportunities exist for new vendors in the market, particularly in the leg and thigh pads and mouthguards segments. The growing popularity of flag football in the US is expected to boost demand for mouthguards. With a focus on improving player safety and performance, the protective gear segment of the American football equipment market will continue to grow during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The American football equipment market is a significant segment of the larger sports industry, encompassing cleats, balls, protective gear, jerseys, and various accessories for players. The purchasing power of football fans and athletes drives the demand for high-quality equipment. Online marketplaces, including e-Commerce platforms, have become popular channels for buying football gear. Women's football is gaining popularity, leading to an increase in demand for female-specific protective gear, jerseys, and cleats. Smart footballs and wearable electronics, such as heart rate monitors and GPS tracking devices, are emerging trends in the market. The VAR system and international sports events, like the Champions League, further fuel the demand for advanced football equipment. Lifestyle-related health issues, such as obesity and joint pain, have led to an increase in the popularity of football equipment for running, cycling, and volleyball. International brands dominate the market, with television advertisements featuring athletes endorsing their products. The football equipment market is expected to continue growing, driven by technological advancements and the increasing popularity of football worldwide.

Market Research Overview

The American football equipment market is a significant segment of the larger sports equipment industry, encompassing cleats, balls, protective gear, jerseys, and various accessories. Purchasing power for football equipment is driven by the popularity of the sport at the high school level and among professional teams, as well as international sports events like the Olympic Games and the Champions League. Online marketplaces have emerged as a major sales channel, allowing consumers to easily access a wide range of products from international brands. Innovations in football equipment include smart footballs with embedded sensors and wearable electronics for tracking player performance, as well as protective gear designed to prevent catastrophic injuries. Women's football and female players have also gained prominence in recent years, leading to the development of specialized equipment. Other trends in the football equipment market include the growing popularity of e-sports, gaming culture, and fitness fads. Recyclable football gear is also becoming increasingly important as consumers become more environmentally conscious. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the sports sector's focus on mental health and sports management, as well as the increasing use of technology in sports. The shoes segment is a key part of the football equipment market, with advances in football shoe technology driving innovation. Footballs, gloves, and other accessories are also important components of the market. Volleyball, running, and cycling equipment are sometimes sold alongside football equipment due to the crossover appeal between these sports and American football. International sports events and television advertisements continue to influence consumer demand for football equipment. Athletes and their endorsements also play a significant role in driving sales. E-commerce platforms and sports management companies have emerged as key players in the market, offering consumers a convenient and efficient way to purchase equipment online. Protective gear manufacturers are a crucial part of the football equipment market, as player safety is a top priority. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing popularity of football and the ongoing innovation in equipment technology.

