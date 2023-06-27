American Football Equipment Market size in the US to grow by USD 209.44 million from 2022 to 2027; the rising popularity of sports to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American football equipment market in US size is set to grow by USD 209.44 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 4.08%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled American Football Equipment Market in US 2023-2027

The report also covers the following areas:

American Football Equipment Market in the US 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Protective Gear



Helmets



Cleats



Balls



Training Equipment

Retail Channel

Specialty and sports shops



Department and discount stores



Online retail

The market share growth by the protective gear segment will be significant during the forecast period. This protective gear includes athletic supporters and cups; arm covers and sleeves; gloves; girdles; pads on the hip, knee, thigh, and tail; mouth protection; roll the neck; shoulder bolsters; and rib shields. Players are required to wear shoulder pads, mouth guards, cups, and athletic supporters, according to football associations like the NFL. Various companies are manufacturing these products and players are using products such as Nike gloves with Magnigrip technology. Hence this protective gear gives advantages to the players which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

American Football Equipment Market in the US 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the American football equipment market in US include Adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., BRG Sports Inc., Certor Sports LLC, Champro Sports, Douglas Pads, EZ GARD Industries Inc., Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc., VOIT Corp., Xenith LLC, and XTECH Protective Equipment LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the American football equipment market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offering

ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - The company offers American football equipment such as protective guards through its subsidiary Amer Sports .

The company offers American football equipment such as protective guards through its subsidiary . Adidas AG - The company offers American football equipment such as air pumps and shin guards.

The company offers American football equipment such as air pumps and shin guards. BRG Sports Inc. - The company offers American football equipment such as helmets, and shoulder pads.

American Football Equipment Market in US - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising popularity of sports is a major factor propelling the growth of the American Football Equipment Market in US.

American Football is one of the most popular in terms of viewership.

Furthermore, the popularity of American football continues to rise, with 37% of Americans supporting and following the game.

There have been more players because of this expansion, which has contributed to the growth of the market.

Hence, the increasing popularity of American football in the US is driving demand for equipment, which will boost market growth during the forecast period.

Major trends

Innovation in helmets is a major trend shaping the American Football Equipment Market in US.

The development of innovative helmets to improve concussion protection.

New helmet platforms have been introduced by vendors like Riddell Sports Group and Xenith LLC which incorporate cutting-edge performance and protection technologies.

Fitting systems, energy management systems, and integrated smart helmet technology are included in these new helmet platforms.

Hence, these innovations are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the American football equipment market in the US during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Fear of concussions is a major concern challenging the growth of the American Football Equipment Market in US.

Sports are considered dangerous, and injuries such as fractures, strains, sprains, dislocations, and concussions are common to the players.

Cap-to-head impacts are especially dangerous and can cause long-term mental health problems like CTE, dementia, and Parkinson's disease.

These injuries are causing major concern due to some children driving away from the sport.

Hence, fear of concussions is a significant challenge in sports which is expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

American Football Equipment Market in US 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the American football equipment market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the American football equipment market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the American football equipment market in the US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the American football equipment market vendors in US

American Football Equipment Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 209.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 3.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ANTA Sports Products Ltd., BRG Sports Inc., Certor Sports LLC, Champro Sports, Douglas Pads, EZ GARD Industries Inc., Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc., Under Armour Inc., Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc., VOIT Corp., Xenith LLC, and XTECH Protective Equipment LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Retail Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 American football equipment market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 15: Historic Market Size – Data Table on American football equipment market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Retail channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Retail channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Protective gear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Protective gear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Helmets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Helmets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Helmets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Helmets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Helmets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cleats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Cleats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cleats - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Cleats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Cleats - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Balls - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Balls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Balls - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Retail Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Retail Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Retail Channel

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Retail Channel



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Retail Channel

7.3 Speciality and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 54: Chart on Speciality and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Speciality and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Speciality and sports shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Speciality and sports shops - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 58: Chart on Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Department and discount stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Department and discount stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 62: Chart on Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Online retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Retail Channel

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Retail Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 68: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 69: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 70: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 71: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 72: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 73: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 74: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 75: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 76: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 77: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: adidas AG - Segment focus

11.4 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Exhibit 79: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 82: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Segment focus

11.5 BRG Sports Inc.

Exhibit 84: BRG Sports Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: BRG Sports Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 86: BRG Sports Inc. - Key offerings

11.6 Certor Sports LLC

Exhibit 87: Certor Sports LLC - Overview



Exhibit 88: Certor Sports LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 89: Certor Sports LLC - Key offerings

11.7 Champro Sports

Exhibit 90: Champro Sports - Overview



Exhibit 91: Champro Sports - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Champro Sports - Key offerings

11.8 Douglas Pads

Exhibit 93: Douglas Pads - Overview



Exhibit 94: Douglas Pads - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Douglas Pads - Key offerings

11.9 EZ GARD Industries Inc.

Exhibit 96: EZ GARD Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: EZ GARD Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: EZ GARD Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Franklin Sports Inc.

Exhibit 99: Franklin Sports Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Franklin Sports Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Franklin Sports Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 Grip Boost Inc.

Exhibit 102: Grip Boost Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Grip Boost Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Grip Boost Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 105: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

11.13 Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc.

Exhibit 110: Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.14 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 113: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

11.15 Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc.

Exhibit 117: Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Varsity Brands Holding Co. Inc. - Key offerings

11.16 VOIT Corp.

Exhibit 120: VOIT Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: VOIT Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: VOIT Corp. - Key offerings

11.17 Xenith LLC

Exhibit 123: Xenith LLC - Overview



Exhibit 124: Xenith LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Xenith LLC - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

