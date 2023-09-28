American Forging Coalition Eyes New Trade Case Against FEB Imports Into US

News provided by

American Forgings Fair Trade Coalition

28 Sep, 2023, 15:56 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Forgings Fair Trade Coalition — whose members include Finkl Steel (Chicago, IL) and Ellwood Group (Ellwood City, PA) — has commissioned an expert study to examine whether imports of forged steel fluid end blocks (FEBs) from France, South Korea, and Mexico are being illegally subsidized or dumped into the U.S. market. The leading FEB producers in those countries are Industeel Chateauneuf (France), SeAH Changwon (South Korea), and Frisa (Mexico).

Carl Moyer, the Coalition economist who is leading the study, explained: "This work follows a unanimous U.S. Government ruling in early-2021 that FEB imports from China, India, Germany, and Italy were unfairly traded and injured American producers and workers. The Coalition will now examine whether imports from France, South Korea, and Mexico are similarly in violation of U.S. trade laws."

The Coalition expects to report the results to its constituent members later this year.

For further information, contact:               

Carl P. Moyer

Rock Creek Trade LLP

(202) 839-4112

SOURCE American Forgings Fair Trade Coalition

