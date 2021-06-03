American Forms Largest Delivery Partnership for Charity in China

SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EatForCharity (EFC), the first online ordering platform to partner with three of the biggest delivery companies in China, has created the largest network of delivery services working together to raise money for charity via online ordering of food, drinks, groceries, pet food, and over-the-counter medication.

Unlike other ordering platforms that use their own drivers, EatForCharity built a system that integrates directly with other delivery companies and calls out to all available drivers, like a bat-signal, whenever they are needed to deliver an order. This distinction has allowed EFC to scale quickly, an important trait as their users are non-Chinese-speaking foreigners in China, who are spread out throughout the country.

EFC, which has grown in just over a year from just 7 shops in Shenzhen, China to over 120 shops across 10 cities: including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Xiamen, Foshan, JieYang, Wuxi, Yiwu, Shantou and Dongguan, is built for non-Chinese speaking foreigners to be able to order in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese.

"With the recent addition of SF Express to our network of partners, EatForCharity now has the largest pool of available delivery drivers, ensuring the fastest possible delivery for consumers," said American Gary Isse, Founder of EFC in China. "Our goal by bringing together such an enormous collection of drivers from China's biggest delivery companies is to make sure that no matter your location, the time of day, day of the week, or the weather, we'll always have the resources available to keep our customers happy."

EatForCharity was started by American expat in China Gary Isse , and his Chinese wife Kiko, during the COVID-19 outbreak to raise money for local charities while helping expats like himself order food.

, and his Chinese wife Kiko, during the COVID-19 outbreak to raise money for local charities while helping expats like himself order food. Delivery partners include China's largest food delivery company Meituan, China's largest 3 rd party courier service DaDa, and now via China's largest shipping company SF Express.

party courier service DaDa, and now via China's largest shipping company SF Express. EatForCharity's commitment to local charities, by giving 25% of its revenue to those causes, has helped its small team of just a handful of people gain new partners and expand rapidly.

Distrust of Charities Stokes Some Skepticism

Given the numerous scandals involving some charities over the years, consumers are understandably distrustful of groups claiming to support charitable causes.

EFC includes a variety of different charities in the platform, from small local pet rescue operations, individual people needing help, all the way to large charity organizations.

Merchants on EFC are contractually obligated to keep menu prices no higher compared to any other online platforms, so consumers pay no extra ordering on EFC. Donations provided to charities are paid from revenue EatForCharity earns from commissions from their orders so consumers can feel good about helping charities at no extra cost to them.

"By giving customers the ability to choose which charities benefit from their orders, our goal is to start changing people's minds about how business works and make the redirection of funds from everyday consumerism to the many worthwhile causes that need it most a common occurrence," says Isse, who added "we're really excited about the feedback and support which has helped us grow so fast. In fact, we're now looking at entering the U.S. early next year as well."

