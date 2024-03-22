American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Applauds Bipartisan Effort to Improve 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline

WASHINGTON, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel shared an important new proposal to improve access to services through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Announced at a press conference at the U.S. Capitol alongside U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, Senate Mental Health Caucus co-founders Senator Alex Padilla (CA) and Senator Thom Tillis (NC), and co-chair of the bipartisan House 988 & Crisis Services Task Force Representative Tony Cárdenas (CA-29), the proposal will improve how wireless calls are routed to the 988 Lifeline, connecting people quickly and safely to the nearest call center based on their geographic location, while protecting user privacy.

"The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention applauds Chairwoman Rosenworcel, Secretary Becerra, Senator Tillis, Senator Padilla, and Representative Cárdenas for their collaboration and commitment to improving access to the 988 Lifeline," said Laurel Stine, J.D., M.A , Executive Vice President and Chief Policy Officer for AFSP. "We urge the FCC to act swiftly on Chairwoman Rosenworcel's proposal, which will help connect people experiencing mental health, suicidal crises, or substance use crises with the most appropriate and immediate supports."

AFSP is heartened to see the collaboration of bipartisan Congressional leaders and the FCC to build up the 988 Lifeline to be as robust and effective as it can be. We look forward to working with the FCC on this important new proposed rule.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is the nation's largest non-profit dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP was established in 1987 and fosters a nationwide community for those impacted by suicide, empowered by research, education, and advocacy to act against this leading cause of death. AFSP has 74 Chapters in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and sponsors a variety of community-based programming across the country each year. AFSP is also the largest private funder of suicide prevention research in the nation. AFSP awards research grants for studies that increase the understanding of suicide and lead to new life-saving strategies and interventions. By gathering information about who is dying by suicide, what contributes to suicide ideation and death, and testing prevention, intervention, and postvention models, we can learn how to prevent suicides most effectively and swiftly across the lifespan and among higher risk populations. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , X (formally Twitter ), Instagram , YouTub e and TikTok .

