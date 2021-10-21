American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Invests $6.44M in Scientific Research to Prevent Leading Cause of Death

AFSP announces 37 new research grants totaling $6.44 million; and $23.7 million for all current studies. Tweet this

Each application is reviewed multiple times by the top suicide prevention researchers in the world. The research grants are funded mainly through small individual donations from volunteers who attend AFSP Out of the Darkness Experiences. Many of these researchers will go on to receive further funding from the National Institute of Mental Health and other large funding agencies.

The 37 grants awarded this year address six key suicide research areas: (1) Neurobiological, (2) Genetics, (3) Psychosocial, (4) Clinical Treatment, (5) Loss Survivor, and (6) Community Intervention. Some areas examined by our newest grants include:

enhancing suicide assessments and interventions for underrepresented and understudied communities

the use of technology to identify or help people at risk

the effectiveness of ketamine and other interventions and treatments for managing suicidal thoughts and behavior

psychosocial factors related to suicidal thoughts and behaviors

the maternal and perinatal transition as a risk factor for suicidal thoughts and behaviors

the examination of brain and other biological functions

firearm safety and suicide prevention

The AFSP research grants program is international, supporting the best research globally. For a full list of the grants being awarded this year, visit https://afsp.org/research-grants/?&refinementList[year][0]=2021

To learn more about suicide prevention research, AFSP invites you to visit https://afsp.org/suicide-prevention-research, or to watch a recent researcher on video talking about what the research tell us about mental health and suicide prevention go to afsp.org/learningmore.

Later this month, we invite you to learn more and register for the IASR/AFSP International Summit on Suicide Research taking place October 24-27, 2021 as a virtual conference: https://afsp.org/iasr-afsp-international-summit-on-suicide-research.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report , and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Related Links

www.afsp.org

