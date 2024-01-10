American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Welcomes 2024 National Board Members

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a leading suicide prevention organization, is pleased to announce its 2024 National Board of Directors. Board members oversee the organization's efforts to empower the public through suicide prevention research, education, support and advocacy.

"Suicide is one of our nation's leading, yet preventable causes of death. It's through the leadership and dedication of those who serve on the National Board that AFSP will advance suicide prevention in our country," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Robert Gebbia. "We would like to congratulate our new National Board of Directors members and thank them for volunteering their time, expertise, and passion to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide."

Four new members are joining the National Board of Directors in 2024 bringing the total membership to 26 with each member serving at least one three-year term.

Newly elected members:

  • Holly Wilcox, PhD, MA, professor, Department of Mental Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health
  • Doug Middleton, NFL veteran, suicide prevention advocate; founder, Dream the Impossible
  • Dennis Lasley, 911 dispatch lead, Anchorage Police Department
  • Dan Egan, chair, AFSP Capital Region New York Chapter

The election of these new members took place in December of 2023.

Members appointed to new positions:

  • Lisa Riley, MPH, PA-C, DFAAPA, assistant professor Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences; vice chair, AFSP National Board of Directors
  • Dan Egan, chair, AFSP Loss and Healing Council 
  • Dennis Lasley, chair, AFSP Chapter Leadership Council 

Members completing their term:

  • Erika Barber, MAT, CCLS, manager of training and development, Central States Funds
  • Tony Cornelius, live host, Soul Train Cruise-StarVista; multi-media personality, executive producer, mental health advocate
  • Nancy Farrell, MPA, chief executive officer, Regina Villa Associates
  • Denisse Lammas, LCSW, founder and CEO, Hispanic Family Counseling
  • Michale Lindsey, PhD, MSW, Dean and Paulette Goddard professor of social work, New York University
  • Jerrold Rosenbaum, MD, psychiatrist-in-chief emeritus, director Center for Anxiety and Traumatic Stress Disorders, Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Steve Siple, MBA

The organization thanks these outgoing board members for their service.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

