American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Welcomes 2024 National Board Members

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), a leading suicide prevention organization, is pleased to announce its 2024 National Board of Directors. Board members oversee the organization's efforts to empower the public through suicide prevention research, education, support and advocacy.

"Suicide is one of our nation's leading, yet preventable causes of death. It's through the leadership and dedication of those who serve on the National Board that AFSP will advance suicide prevention in our country," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Robert Gebbia . "We would like to congratulate our new National Board of Directors members and thank them for volunteering their time, expertise, and passion to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide."

Four new members are joining the National Board of Directors in 2024 bringing the total membership to 26 with each member serving at least one three-year term.

Newly elected members:

Holly Wilcox , PhD, MA, professor, Department of Mental Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

, PhD, MA, professor, Department of Mental Health, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Doug Middleton , NFL veteran, suicide prevention advocate; founder, Dream the Impossible

, NFL veteran, suicide prevention advocate; founder, Dream the Impossible Dennis Lasley, 911 dispatch lead, Anchorage Police Department

Dan Egan , chair, AFSP Capital Region New York Chapter

The election of these new members took place in December of 2023.

Members appointed to new positions:

Lisa Riley , MPH, PA-C, DFAAPA, assistant professor Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences; vice chair, AFSP National Board of Directors

, MPH, PA-C, DFAAPA, assistant professor and Health Sciences; vice chair, AFSP National Board of Directors Dan Egan , chair, AFSP Loss and Healing Council

, chair, AFSP Loss and Healing Council Dennis Lasley, chair, AFSP Chapter Leadership Council

Members completing their term:

Erika Barber , MAT, CCLS, manager of training and development, Central States Funds

, MAT, CCLS, manager of training and development, Central States Funds Tony Cornelius , live host, Soul Train Cruise-StarVista; multi-media personality, executive producer, mental health advocate

, live host, Soul Train Cruise-StarVista; multi-media personality, executive producer, mental health advocate Nancy Farrell , MPA, chief executive officer, Regina Villa Associates

, MPA, chief executive officer, Regina Villa Associates Denisse Lammas , LCSW, founder and CEO, Hispanic Family Counseling

, LCSW, founder and CEO, Hispanic Family Counseling Michale Lindsey , PhD, MSW, Dean and Paulette Goddard professor of social work, New York University

, PhD, MSW, professor of social work, Jerrold Rosenbaum , MD, psychiatrist-in-chief emeritus, director Center for Anxiety and Traumatic Stress Disorders, Massachusetts General Hospital

, MD, psychiatrist-in-chief emeritus, director Center for Anxiety and Traumatic Stress Disorders, Massachusetts General Hospital Steve Siple , MBA

The organization thanks these outgoing board members for their service.

